Valéry BOUTIN

Service Sales manager



Rolls Royce Marine France



novembre 2010 - aujourd'hui (3 ans 9 mois)



Service Sales Manager / Rolls Royce Marine.

In charge of After Market sales activities in Rolls-Royce Marine France

Main tasks:

-Custmer Relationship Management

-Daily maintenance intervention and spare parts management

-Dry Docking organisation-Up Grading proposal

-Long Term Service Agreement contract management.

Main customers:-CGG-Bourbon-Subsea 7-DCNS-Brittany Ferries-French Merchant companies-Shipyards-Yacht Owners...



Mes compétences :

Construction navale

Offshoring