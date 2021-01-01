Valéry DANJOU

General / Plant Manager with international experience. Several assignments in French / Japanese joint ventures have enhanced my customer culture, results orientation and respect of commitment culture. I have developed high adaptation skills



What makes my work so exciting ?

- General / Plant management

- Multi-cultural teams management

- Quality and Safety management

- Industrial footprint & performances optimization (including lean Manufacturing, continuous improvement methodologies,… )

- Financials such P&L, Budgets, forecast activities

- Change Management

- Challenges

- High standards



Langages :

French, English, Chinese (Mandarin)