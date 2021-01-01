Valéry DANJOU

General / Plant Manager with international experience. Several assignments in French / Japanese joint ventures have enhanced my customer culture, results orientation and respect of commitment culture. I have developed high adaptation skills
What makes my work so exciting ?
- General / Plant management
- Multi-cultural teams management
- Quality and Safety management
- Industrial footprint & performances optimization (including lean Manufacturing, continuous improvement methodologies,… )
- Financials such P&L, Budgets, forecast activities
- Change Management
- Challenges
- High standards
Langages :
French, English, Chinese (Mandarin)