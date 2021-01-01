Menu

Valéry DANJOU

COSNE SUR LOIRE

En résumé

General / Plant Manager with international experience. Several assignments in French / Japanese joint ventures have enhanced my customer culture, results orientation and respect of commitment culture. I have developed high adaptation skills

What makes my work so exciting ?
- General / Plant management
- Multi-cultural teams management
- Quality and Safety management
- Industrial footprint & performances optimization (including lean Manufacturing, continuous improvement methodologies,… )
- Financials such P&L, Budgets, forecast activities
- Change Management
- Challenges
- High standards

Langages :
French, English, Chinese (Mandarin)

Entreprises

  • Essity - Cotton Operations Director

    2018 - maintenant

  • Essity - Cotton Opération Manager

    2017 - 2018

  • Méca-Inox Valves (Dalian) - China Industrial Director

    2016 - 2017 Rapportant au CEO / propriétaire MECA-INOX - Basé à Dalian (Province du Liaoning, Chine)
    Responsable de l'ensemble des activités Industrielles de l'unité chinoise spécialisée dans la production de vannes industrielles premium
    Définition et mise en place du plan industriel 3 à 5 ans pour accompagner la très forte croissance

  • Vallourec Drilling Products France - Vallourec Group - Cosne sur Loire (58) - Cosne & Villechaud Plants Manager

    2015 - 2016 2 sites de production de la BHA (Bottom Hole Assembly) au sein de la division Drilling du groupe Vallourec

    - Pilotage d'un changement culturel et organisationnel avec la création de 2 UAP (Unités Autonomes de Production)
    - Amélioration des performances industrielles (diminution de 21% de la non productivité directe, gain d'environ 15 points de taux de service en valeur annuelle moyenne, 40% de réduction des coûts de non qualité)
    - Management d'un plan de réduction des coûts fixes et variables
    - Définition et négociation (avec IRP, CHSCT, Institutions locales) d'un PSE impliquant 80 postes et la fermeture d'un site de production. Obtention de la validation par la DIRECCTE

  • VAM China & VFS Beijing - Vallourec Group - Changzhou (Jiangsu, China) - VAM China & VAM Field Service Beijing General Manager, Vallourec Oil And Gas China Senior VP

    2010 - 2015 Un site de filetage des connexions VAM d'environ 100 personnes basé à Changzhou (Province du Jiangsu) et une compagnie de services avec 5 techniciens basés à Pékin (aide / validation sur les rigs clients de l'utilisation des produits). Les 2 sociétés faisant partie de la division Oil & Gas du groupe Vallourec et étant une joint venture Franco - Japonaise (51/49) entre Vallourec et Sumitomo (avant de devenir Nippon Steel Sumitom Metal Corporation)
    Membre du Board de la sociéte Vallourec Oil and Gas China basée à Pékin.

    Ensemble des employés chinois à l'exception d'un responsable Qualité et Technique Japonais et moi-même

    - Pilotage du P&L
    - Développement en compétences du site (construit en 2007)
    - Management de la relations avec les 2 investisseurs
    - Création et animation du plan industriel.
    - En 5 ans, le site est devenu le benchmark de la division en terme de performances industrielles pour la filetage de la connexion VAM TOP. 4 ans avec 100% des livraisons à l'heure et aucune réclamation client
    - Sur une base d'activité équivalente, frais fixes et variables réduits de 10% malgré inflation générale et salariale fortes en 2014 par rapport à 2010

  • Valtimet - Vallourec Group - Venarey les Laumes (21) - Vice Président - Directeur des Opérations France

    2008 - 2010 Site d'environ 200 personnes au sein de la division Speciality Products du Groupe Vallourec. Développement et production de tubes roulés soudés pour le marché Energie (Centrales nucléaires ou classiques). Utilisation de titane, inox, super inox et cuivre

    - Rationalisation de l'outil de production et redressement des performances industrielles (notamment les PPM clients)
    - Définition et mise en place d'une offre Premium client Valpack. Cette offre a gagné le trophée Marketing décerné par le groupe
    - Pilotage d'un projet d'automatisation d'une ligne de cintrage des tubes

  • Valtimet - Vallourec Group - Venarey les Laumes (21) - Responsable Exploitation - Marché Energie

    2006 - 2008 Site d'environ 200 personnes au sein de la division Speciality Products du Groupe Vallourec. Développement et production de tubes roulés soudés pour le marché Energie (Centrales nucléaires ou classiques). Utilisation de titane, inox, super inox et cuivre

    En charge d'animer et améliorer les résultats QCDM des 8 lignes de production

  • Schneider Toshiba Inverter Europe (STIE) - Pacy sur Eure (27) - Directeur de Production

    2005 - 2006 Filiale européenne d'une Joint-Venture 60% Schneider Electric et 40% Toshiba, STIE est un site de développement et fabrication de variateurs de vitesse pour l'industrie.

    En charge de la fabrication, la logistique amont et aval, les méthodes et la maintenance.
    Membre du CODIR

    Réalisation :
    Plan de progrès FLAM (Fabrication, Logistique, Approvisionnements, Méthodes) basé sur l’optimisation des organisations, ressources techniques, et compétences
    Absorption de 30% de croissance annuelle de CA

  • LG Philips Displays - Dreux (28) - Production Manager

    1998 - 2005 Joint-venture Néerlando-Coréenne (50/50). Développement et production de tubes cathodiques pour téléviseurs. Process à feu continu du travail du verre

    Successivement pris la responsabilité de 3 services de production de plus en plus importants que ce soit en termes de nombre de personnes mais de leur impact sur le résultat global usine.

    - Responsabilité des résultats QCDM du service,
    - Organisation du service (pouvant aller jusque 250 en organisation 5 équipes 7/7J
    - Participation à la création, communication et mise en place de 2 PSE
    - SPC, TQM, 8D
    - Amélioration des performances industrielles (rendement, CNQ, PPM clients)

  • ARVIN Replacement Products - Dreux (28) - Ingénieur Qualité puis Responsable Méthodes

    1995 - 1998 Développement et fabrication de pots d'échappement (2ème monte) et catalyseurs (1ère et 2ème monte)

    - Formateur au système de qualité totale ATQPS (Arvin Total Quality Production System)
    - Définition et implantations de cellules de production (U-shape)
    - Démarche SMED lors de 2 projets

  • Crelier S.A. - Belfort (90) - Responsable Assurance Qualité

    1994 - 1995 Entreprise familiale de 35 personnes établie sur 2 sites de production autour de Belfort (Valdoie et Seloncourt) - Mécanique de précision

    - Mise en place et conduite avec succès à la certification norme ISO 9001 version 1994

