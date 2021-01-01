Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Valéry SEVESTRE
Ajouter
Valéry SEVESTRE
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hotel Mercure
- Directeur d'exploitation
2014 - maintenant
lucien barriere deauville
- Responsable commercial region
Paris
1994 - 2006
Formations
ESTAO (Caen)
Caen
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Armelle DIEMOZ-BASTIEN
Aurélie REVIL
Côté HÔTEL
Grégoire KOP
Héloïse HAMON
Magalie MONGAULT
Pierre CLERMIDY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z