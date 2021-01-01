Retail
Vanessa AUVERLOT
Vanessa AUVERLOT
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GENDARMERIE NATIONALE
- GENDARME
Paris
2006 - maintenant
MANPOWER
- CONSULTANTE EN RECRUTEMENT
Nanterre cedex
2005 - 2006
MANPOWER
- ASSISTANTE D AGENCE
Nanterre cedex
2000 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Henri Wallon
Valenciennes
1997 - 1999
BTS ASSISTANTE TRILINGUE
Réseau
Bertrand SAROT
Delphine VALÈS
Laurent CAT
Nicolas REVEL
Philippe MERAZGA
Thierry DUEL
Valérie BERARD (PONTNAU)
