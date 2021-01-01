Menu

Vanessa BARON

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BT France - Bid Manager

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Project management in pre-sales phase from the reception of the RFP to the contract signature:
     Build the commercial strategy, analyse risk and propose mitigation
     Lead and coordinate interdisciplinary teams (technical, finance, commercial, project, legal)
     Obtain internal approval at high-ranking levels
     Take responsibility for the content of the bid proposal
     Manage P&L (costing consolidation, pricing and financial evaluation)
     Take part in negotiation with the customer until Contract signature

  • BT France - Commercial Support Team Leader

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Management of a team of 5 persons (training, operational support, annual objective setting and review)
    Ordering process and quotes on existing accounts

  • Codital - Assistante Import/Export

    2006 - 2007  Build financial answer to public invitations to tender (Maghreb zone)
    Preparation of the RFQ to the suppliers and analysis of their proposals
    Contribution to negotiation with suppliers
    Negotiation and organisation of the international freight and pricing conditions
    Participation to international trade shows (European area)

  • LCDP Marseille - Assistante Export

    2005 - 2005 Manage and increase the opportunities on existing customer accounts
    Handle prospection work and participate to international trade shows

Formations

  • London Metropolitan University (London)

    London 2003 - 2003 Licence LEA

    Erasmus student

    LLB Law

  • ICADE - Universidad Pontificia Comillas (Madrid)

    Madrid 2002 - 2003 LEA

  • Université Aix - Marseille III LEA

    Aix En Provence 2000 - 2004 Affaires et commerce - Ang/Esp

