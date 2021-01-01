Vanessa BARON

-
BT France
- Bid Manager
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Project management in pre-sales phase from the reception of the RFP to the contract signature:
Build the commercial strategy, analyse risk and propose mitigation
Lead and coordinate interdisciplinary teams (technical, finance, commercial, project, legal)
Obtain internal approval at high-ranking levels
Take responsibility for the content of the bid proposal
Manage P&L (costing consolidation, pricing and financial evaluation)
Take part in negotiation with the customer until Contract signature
-
BT France
- Commercial Support Team Leader
Paris
2007 - 2010
Management of a team of 5 persons (training, operational support, annual objective setting and review)
Ordering process and quotes on existing accounts
-
Codital
- Assistante Import/Export
2006 - 2007
Build financial answer to public invitations to tender (Maghreb zone)
Preparation of the RFQ to the suppliers and analysis of their proposals
Contribution to negotiation with suppliers
Negotiation and organisation of the international freight and pricing conditions
Participation to international trade shows (European area)
-
LCDP Marseille
- Assistante Export
2005 - 2005
Manage and increase the opportunities on existing customer accounts
Handle prospection work and participate to international trade shows