Véronique BROCARD (MERLE)

35 ans dexpérience, dont 20 en environnement international, en PME et grands Groupes, dans des secteurs d'activités très diversifiés, dont Industrie Pharmaceutique & Dispositifs Médicaux. Depuis Juin 2014, je m'épanouis dans le poste d'Assistante de Direction Générale au sein de la société EPISKIN à Lyon 7e (filiale du Groupe L'Oréal), et de son Centre d'Evaluation Prédictive, leader mondial de l'Ingénierie Tissulaire :Array

Ici pour développer mon réseau professionnel !

--------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT EPISKIN



Relevant, Reliable, Ready-to-use and Robust skin and eye, validated & REACh compliant alternatives, within respecting the ethical human diversity.

The purpose of the company is to offer to the global scientific community academic and industry in vitro solutions for safety testing and efficacy profiling to support research and development activities.



COMPANY OVERVIEW



Episkin provides our worldwide clients RELIABLE AND RELEVANT IN VITRO TOOLS FOR SAFETY AND EFFICACY PROFILING

Episkin, world leader in tissue engineering, is partnering with cosmetical, pharmaceutical and chemical industries to develop relevant and reliable safety and efficacy tests for decision making during research and development phases. Some screening tests are already referenced and validated as alternatives to animal use, and others are in the process of validation. Developed in the early 90, our unique cell culture process allows to mass produce in vitro various models of reconstructed human tissues with well characterized histology, functionality and ultrastructure features. The production unit is geared to serve every week our clients with thousands of human tissues.



Our product line includes:

Reconstructed human epidermis,

Reconstructed human epidermis with melanocytes (with a different tanning degree from phototype II to VI),

Reconstructed Human Corneal Epithelium, Reconstructed Human mucosa: Oral, Gingival, and Vaginal Epithelium.



OUR MISSION



Episkin philosophy is based on 3 main commitments:

- to develop and produce robust and valuable reproducible models.

- to ensure a training and education of using validated protocols allowing the screening of large numbers of raw materials, active ingredients and finished products being either in a solid, liquid, powder, cream or gel form.

- to support our users and partners in providing a dedicated and customized service.



--------------------------------------------------------------



Mes compétences :

Assistante de Direction

Organisation

RH

Organisation de Séminaires

Recouvrement Créances Clients

Services généraux

Teambuilding