Skills:

SAFe

Product Management

Business Architect

Revenue Recognition

Advanced Revenue Management

ASC 606

IFRS 15

Advanced Accounting

NetSuite

Professional Services

End-to-end business system implementation

Consulting

Governance

Risk

Compliance

IT Auditor

Internal Control

Internal Audit

Financial Controller

Business Analyst

System Integration

IT Governance

Salesforce

Saas

IT Audit