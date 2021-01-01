Diplômé de l'Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Lille, (SKEMA Business School), je suis actuellement en poste dans une fonction de Directeur de Clientèle pour la Revue de l'Industrie Agroalimentaire.

Cette activité me permet de gérer des projets marketing, de conseil et de communication pour l'optimisation de campagnes multi-médias s'adressant à des annonceurs de toutes tailles et pour tous secteurs.



Vous souhaitant une bonne visite, je reste à votre disposition pour toute rencontre ou information que vous pourriez désirer.



Vincent BUSNEL



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Communication

Gestion de projet

Développement commercial

Marketing

Publicité

Management

Chef de projet

Chef de produits

Presse

Vente

Musique

Football

Aéronautique

Automobile

Tennis

Sport de combats