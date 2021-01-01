Menu

Vincent BUSNEL

Paris

En résumé

Diplômé de l'Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Lille, (SKEMA Business School), je suis actuellement en poste dans une fonction de Directeur de Clientèle pour la Revue de l'Industrie Agroalimentaire.
Cette activité me permet de gérer des projets marketing, de conseil et de communication pour l'optimisation de campagnes multi-médias s'adressant à des annonceurs de toutes tailles et pour tous secteurs.

Vous souhaitant une bonne visite, je reste à votre disposition pour toute rencontre ou information que vous pourriez désirer.

Vincent BUSNEL

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Communication
Gestion de projet
Développement commercial
Marketing
Publicité
Management
Chef de projet
Chef de produits
Presse
Vente
Musique
Football
Aéronautique
Automobile
Tennis
Sport de combats

Entreprises

  • Fuelling - Entrepreneur / Business Developper en parallèle de l'activité de Directeur de Clientèle

    Paris (75000) 2016 - 2017 Fuelling is an App for companies that encourage and reward employees sportsmanship. It's simple, fun & customized. Physically active employees are healthier, happier and more engaged.

    Development for the French Market of a French Tech Awarded Start-Up

  • GFA Médias : La Revue de l'Industrie Agroalimentaire - Advertising Manager / Directeur de Clientèle

    2013 - maintenant 1/ - Business Management : Management of a multi sector customer’s portfolio for the French leading magazine of the Agrofood Industry (RIA).
    - Analysis and monitoring of customer multi-media campaigns and optimization of their strategies : needs analysis, communication recommendations, coordination and supervision.
    - Management of specialised Section of the magazine (Ingredients and Quality).
    2/ Market Management : Competitors monitoring and analysis (Benchmark, ... ).
    3/ Operational and marketing strategy of the magazine (new products, marketing tools, ...)
    4/ Brand Image Development : Creation of Events, Fair trades and event participation, social network optimization...

  • GFA EVENTS (Groupe GFA Médias) - Events Projects Manager / Chargé de Projets Evènementiel

    2012 - 2013 - Organisation d'évènements et de manifestations professionnels terrain.
    - Participation à l'organisation logistique, technique, communication (web, papier, presse, exposants, ...)
    - Commercialisation
    - Gestion Relation Clients

    English :
    - Member of the organization team of outdoor professional events (shows, corporate
    events, launches, ...) in the agricultural, wine and oilseed fields.
    - Participation in the coordination of budget, logisitics, technical aspects, communication strategy (web, paper, press, ...) for exhibitors and events.
    - Marketing for selling the events and find exhibitors
    - Customer Relationship Management

  • GFA Médias - Advertising Manager / Chef de Publicité

    2009 - 2012 - Responsable d'un portefeuille de clients multi secteurs, prospects et agences de publicité pour différents supports, formats et médias (papier + web).
    - Rôle d'études et conseils auprès des intervenants pour optimiser les plans de communication des annonceurs.
    - Chiffre d'Affaires du portefeuille : 1 million d'euros répartis en 150 clients actifs (grands, moyens et petits comptes) et 300 prospects.
    - Participation au développement des outils Marketing du service publicité (e-mailing, brochures, présentations, ...).

    English :
    - Management of a multi sector customers portfolio, prospects and communication agency for different medias (paper magazine and web).
    - Communication advisor to help stakeholders optimizing their media plans.
    - Portfolio's turnover: 1 million Euros divided into 150 customers (key, medium and small accounts) and 300 prospects.
    - Development of Marketing tools (e-mailing, brochures, ...).

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen -  Assistant Chef de Marché / Area Market Manager Assistant - Direction Commerce Europe

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2007 - Suivi et analyse de la concurrence (Benchmark, positionnements,…);
    - Participation à la stratégie prix / produit (élaboration des dossiers prix, optimisation des marges) pour toutes les gammes Grèce, Irlande et Finlande;
    - Interlocuteurs Equipes Marketing et Commerciales Pays / Equipes Produits de Peugeot Siège;
    - Participation à la construction et aux lancements des gammes 308, 4007, 207 CC, Beeper, Partner, Boxer, ...

    English :
    - Area Market Manager Assistant for Greece, Ireland and Finland - European Sales Department
    - Competitors monitoring and analysis (Benchmark, positionings,…)
    - Participation in the price / product strategy (price and margins optimisation and range development )
    - Link between countries marketing and commercial teams / products and projects managers in Peugeot HQ
    - Development of 207 CC, 207 SW, 308, 4007 ranges and participation in the launching.

  • Compagnie Internationale d'Achats et de Distribution (CIAD) - Assistant Chef de Produits / Products Manager Assistant - Direction Marketing

    2005 - 2005 - Réalisation de calculs de prix, de fiches et gammes produits,
    - Participation aux rendez-vous clients,
    - Négociation et traitements de commande

    English :
    - Negociation and optimisation of price and products offers,
    - Participation in customers meeting,
    - Negociation and processing orders

  • Michel Hayoun Conseils - Assistant Marketing

    2003 - 2004 - Pré étude de marché : « la formation au Luxembourg »

    English :
    - Pre-market study about the Training in Luxembourg

  • Rhodia Limited, Watford, Great-Britain - Assistant Administratif Département Marketing Communication

    2003 - 2003 - Fiche techniques sur site Web
    - Communications à l’international
    - Recherche de fournisseurs
    - Recherche d'espaces publicitaire

    English :
    - Developpement of tools using the Communication and Marketing department
    - Web site updating,
    - International communications
    - Suppliers research

  • Blue Trans Air Services - Assistant Administratif Import / Export

    2003 - 2003 - Assistant lors de la réalisation d'échanges de marchandises à l'import et à l'export :
    - Formalités en douane import-export,
    - Transports aériens internationaux et nationaux,
    - Groupage-dégroupage,
    - Expédition et réception de fret maritime.

    English :
    - Assistant in import / export business (freight forwarding and customs brockerage, …)

Formations

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante / Skema Business School

    Lille 2004 - 2005 Licence de Sciences de Gestion / Bachelor in Management Equivalence Skema BS / Université Lille 2

  • Skema Business School

    Lille (59000) 2002 - 2008 Master en Management Spécialité Management Entrepreneurial

    - Spécialisation : Management Entrepreneurial (Gestion de Projets, Consulting, Leadership)
    - Mémoire soutenu sur le thème de L’Entrepreneuriat Familial

    English :
    Master in Management
    Majoring : Entrepreneurship Management (Project Management, Consulting, ...)
    Master Thesis : Family Entrepreneurship

  • Lycée Privée Montalembert

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2004 BTS Commerce International

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Lille 2002 - 2008 Master en Management Specialité Management Entrepreneurial

    - Spécialisation : Management Entrepreneurial (Gestion de Projets, Consulting, Leadership)
    - Mémoire soutenu sur le thème de L’Entrepreneuriat Familial

    English :
    Master in Management
    Majoring : Entrepreneurship Management (Project Management, Consulting, ...)
    Master Thesis : Family Entrepreneurship

  • Annexe Lycée Montalembert (Courbevoie)

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2002 Baccalauréat Economique et Social, mention AB

Réseau