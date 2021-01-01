Vincent BUSNEL

-
Fuelling
- Entrepreneur / Business Developper en parallèle de l'activité de Directeur de Clientèle
Paris (75000)
2016 - 2017
Fuelling is an App for companies that encourage and reward employees sportsmanship. It's simple, fun & customized. Physically active employees are healthier, happier and more engaged.
Development for the French Market of a French Tech Awarded Start-Up
-
GFA Médias : La Revue de l'Industrie Agroalimentaire
- Advertising Manager / Directeur de Clientèle
2013 - maintenant
1/ - Business Management : Management of a multi sector customer’s portfolio for the French leading magazine of the Agrofood Industry (RIA).
- Analysis and monitoring of customer multi-media campaigns and optimization of their strategies : needs analysis, communication recommendations, coordination and supervision.
- Management of specialised Section of the magazine (Ingredients and Quality).
2/ Market Management : Competitors monitoring and analysis (Benchmark, ... ).
3/ Operational and marketing strategy of the magazine (new products, marketing tools, ...)
4/ Brand Image Development : Creation of Events, Fair trades and event participation, social network optimization...
-
GFA EVENTS (Groupe GFA Médias)
- Events Projects Manager / Chargé de Projets Evènementiel
2012 - 2013
- Organisation d'évènements et de manifestations professionnels terrain.
- Participation à l'organisation logistique, technique, communication (web, papier, presse, exposants, ...)
- Commercialisation
- Gestion Relation Clients
English :
- Member of the organization team of outdoor professional events (shows, corporate
events, launches, ...) in the agricultural, wine and oilseed fields.
- Participation in the coordination of budget, logisitics, technical aspects, communication strategy (web, paper, press, ...) for exhibitors and events.
- Marketing for selling the events and find exhibitors
- Customer Relationship Management
-
GFA Médias
- Advertising Manager / Chef de Publicité
2009 - 2012
- Responsable d'un portefeuille de clients multi secteurs, prospects et agences de publicité pour différents supports, formats et médias (papier + web).
- Rôle d'études et conseils auprès des intervenants pour optimiser les plans de communication des annonceurs.
- Chiffre d'Affaires du portefeuille : 1 million d'euros répartis en 150 clients actifs (grands, moyens et petits comptes) et 300 prospects.
- Participation au développement des outils Marketing du service publicité (e-mailing, brochures, présentations, ...).
English :
- Management of a multi sector customers portfolio, prospects and communication agency for different medias (paper magazine and web).
- Communication advisor to help stakeholders optimizing their media plans.
- Portfolio's turnover: 1 million Euros divided into 150 customers (key, medium and small accounts) and 300 prospects.
- Development of Marketing tools (e-mailing, brochures, ...).
-
PSA Peugeot Citroen
- Assistant Chef de Marché / Area Market Manager Assistant - Direction Commerce Europe
Rueil Malmaison
2006 - 2007
- Suivi et analyse de la concurrence (Benchmark, positionnements,…);
- Participation à la stratégie prix / produit (élaboration des dossiers prix, optimisation des marges) pour toutes les gammes Grèce, Irlande et Finlande;
- Interlocuteurs Equipes Marketing et Commerciales Pays / Equipes Produits de Peugeot Siège;
- Participation à la construction et aux lancements des gammes 308, 4007, 207 CC, Beeper, Partner, Boxer, ...
English :
- Area Market Manager Assistant for Greece, Ireland and Finland - European Sales Department
- Competitors monitoring and analysis (Benchmark, positionings,…)
- Participation in the price / product strategy (price and margins optimisation and range development )
- Link between countries marketing and commercial teams / products and projects managers in Peugeot HQ
- Development of 207 CC, 207 SW, 308, 4007 ranges and participation in the launching.
-
Compagnie Internationale d'Achats et de Distribution (CIAD)
- Assistant Chef de Produits / Products Manager Assistant - Direction Marketing
2005 - 2005
- Réalisation de calculs de prix, de fiches et gammes produits,
- Participation aux rendez-vous clients,
- Négociation et traitements de commande
English :
- Negociation and optimisation of price and products offers,
- Participation in customers meeting,
- Negociation and processing orders
-
Michel Hayoun Conseils
- Assistant Marketing
2003 - 2004
- Pré étude de marché : « la formation au Luxembourg »
English :
- Pre-market study about the Training in Luxembourg
-
Rhodia Limited, Watford, Great-Britain
- Assistant Administratif Département Marketing Communication
2003 - 2003
- Fiche techniques sur site Web
- Communications à l’international
- Recherche de fournisseurs
- Recherche d'espaces publicitaire
English :
- Developpement of tools using the Communication and Marketing department
- Web site updating,
- International communications
- Suppliers research
-
Blue Trans Air Services
- Assistant Administratif Import / Export
2003 - 2003
- Assistant lors de la réalisation d'échanges de marchandises à l'import et à l'export :
- Formalités en douane import-export,
- Transports aériens internationaux et nationaux,
- Groupage-dégroupage,
- Expédition et réception de fret maritime.
English :
- Assistant in import / export business (freight forwarding and customs brockerage, …)