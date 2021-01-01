Menu

Vincent CASTANET

  QUICK RELEASE
  Business Unit Manager - Engineering Services

SYDNEY

I am developing a great engineering team in Australia to support the growth of Quick Release_ and our parent company Alten locally. We have capabilities all over the country to support our customers achieving their engineering challenges.

After 4 years supporting the Alten group in France, UK and USA, I have now joined it's subsidiary Quick Release to support:

- The development of our PDM activities in the Energy sector
- The development of Alten and QR_ engineering capabilities in Australia for the Rail, Automotive and Aerospace & Defence sector

My responsibilities includes: Recruitment of the engineering team, Career management of the team, Business development and project management.

  • QUICK RELEASE - Business Unit Manager - Engineering Services

    Technique | SYDNEY 2021 - maintenant Support the development of the Engineering services activities in Australia.
    This includes:

    Recruitment and development of the team in Australia:
    - Define the recruitement strategy
    - Manage the recruiters
    - Conduct Interview

    Management of the engineering team:
    - Definition of development path
    - Follow-up on the projects

    Business Management
    - Manage the delivery of our current project
    - Interface with customers

    Business Development:
    - Cold calling
    - Prospection meeting
    - Commercial strategy definition

  • Alten - Business Unit Manager

    Technique | LONDON 2018 - 2021 My missions as a business manager:
    - Business development
    - Recruitment
    - Team management
    - Management of client's account
    - Business Unit Management
    - Coaching of junior business manager

    My perimeter; Aerospace & Rail, Automotive and Rail Industry

  • Alten - Experienced Business Manager

    Toulouse (31000) 2017 - 2018 My missions as a business manager:
    - Business development
    - Recruitment
    - Team management
    - Management of client's account
    My perimeter; Nuclear and Aerospace Industry

  • Alten - BUSINESS MANAGER

    Toulouse (31000) 2015 - 2017

  • Eaton Leonard Mexico - Stagiaire au bureau d'étude

    2013 - 2013 J'ai réalisé un stage de 11 semaine chez Eaton Leonard Mexico au bureau d'étude.
    Mes missions étaient le dessin et la conception de pièces d'outillages et la représentation de machines à l'aide du logiciel SolidWorks

  • EIFFAGE ENERGIE - Responsable d'Affaires (apprenti)

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2015 Travail au bureau d’études et bureau des méthodes:
    - Réponse à des appels d'offre d'exploitation maintenance en CVCD, HT/BT, Multi techniques, Multiservices
    - Chiffrage d'affaire en CVCD, HT/BT, Multi techniques, Multiservices
    - Soutient méthodes auprès des Responsables d'Affaires

    Travail en tant que responsable d'affaire (assistant):
    - Lancement d'affaires chez les clients
    - Gestion d'affaires multi techniques / multiservices

  • Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University (Blacksburg)

    Blacksburg 2015 - 2015 Memoire de recherche

    Travail au laboratoire de test en vibration
    Localisation précise des capteurs du bâtiments
    Réalisation de tests pour la localisation de personnes dans le batiment

  • ICAM Toulouse

    Toulouse 2010 - 2015 Ingénieur généraliste

    A l'ICAM j'ai pu acquérir des connaissances dans de multiples matière:
    - Thermie/ materiaux
    - CAO/FAO
    - RDS
    - Maths
    - Physique
    - GE
    - Programmation sous java

    De plus mes périodes en école m'ont permit de m'épanouir en participant à la vie associative de mon école. J'ai ainsi occupé les fonctions suivantes:

    - Délégué de promo
    - Responsable sponsors au BDE
    - Président du foyer de la

  • Lycée Notre Dame Du Grandchamp

    Versailles 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat

