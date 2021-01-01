Vincent CASTANET

I am developing a great engineering team in Australia to support the growth of Quick Release_ and our parent company Alten locally. We have capabilities all over the country to support our customers achieving their engineering challenges.



-----------------------



After 4 years supporting the Alten group in France, UK and USA, I have now joined it's subsidiary Quick Release to support:



- The development of our PDM activities in the Energy sector

- The development of Alten and QR_ engineering capabilities in Australia for the Rail, Automotive and Aerospace & Defence sector



My responsibilities includes: Recruitment of the engineering team, Career management of the team, Business development and project management.