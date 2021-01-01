Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent CHOMETTE
Ajouter
Vincent CHOMETTE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pole emploi
Paris
maintenant
Dufresne-Corrigan-Scarlett
- Chef de pub junior
Lyon
maintenant
Pole Emploi, Direction générale
- Marketing clients / produits
2009 - maintenant
France 24
- Chargé de recrutement
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2007 - 2007
Unedic siège
- Responsable formation
2007 - 2009
Page Personnel / Groupe Michael Page
- Consultant
2005 - 2006
Formations
Université Clermont 1 Auvergne IUP
Clermont Ferrand
2001 - 2004
Marketing et communication
Lycée Fenelon
Clermont Ferrand
1998 - 1999
Lycée Godefroy De Bouillon
Clermont Ferrand
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Alexandre GAUDIN
Aurélien GADREAU
Guillaume TISON
Mélissa LESUEURS SPINELLI
Nathalie FALCHETTO
Nicolas SILVESTRE
Olivier SCHNEIDER
Virginie CHABEAUDY - CHARBONNIER
Yann BOURSIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z