Menu

Vincent CLAUS

EDINBURGH

En résumé

A business to business sales individual with many successful years, I have developed a customer-sensitive, profit-driven approach. My professional history demonstrates an ability to adapt my knowledge and skills to new contexts and I am looking to continue my professional development in a company where I can capitalise on this.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Coordination
Logistique
Management
Management transversal
Négociation
Négociation vente
Organisation
Patience
Perseverance
précision
Qualité
Vente
Brand Awareness
Trade Shows
Assembly Lines
French market analysis
Post Sales
develop brand image
CNC
Autocad
CAD/CAM > CAD
CAD/CAM > CAM
Microsoft Office
Siemens Hardware
Solid Edge
Solidworks

Entreprises

  • PREMIERCHOICE Ltd. - Area Sales Manager

    2019 - maintenant • Promoting services across the area to all sectors of soft furnishing industry from designers, retailers, volume users and commercial projects.
    • Increased turnover by 51 % by December 2019.
    • Optimising revenues from existing customer base.
    • Proactively prospecting and networking to convert prospects to regular ordering customers.

  • KOBE UK Ltd. - Account Manager Contract & Residential, Scotland & North of England

    2016 - 2019 • Development of 2 brands across 33 counties.
    • Increased turnover by 53 %.
    • Multi channels of distribution and specifications by consultative approach thru a wide typology of customers from Architects, Designers, Contractors, Manufacturers and Retailers.
    • Targeting customers generating high value turnover and consolidating relations.
    • Reactivating and increasing activities of existing customers.
    • Prospecting and opening new accounts.
    • Brand awareness via trade shows and meetings.
    • Feeding back customer requirements, competitors activities and market trends for future ranges developments.

    2017 Best UK turnover developer
    2016/17 Best UK distribution developer

  • Casamance LTD - Area Account Manager Scotland, North of England

    2009 - 2016 •Responsible for developing 3 brands across 25 counties.
    •Increased turnover in my area by 43% since 2009 and by 9% between 2013/2014.
    •Building successful business relationships with existing and new clients
    •Identifying projects and gaining specifications from designers, architects, builders and contractors, e.g. hospitality, leisure, healthcare, commercial.
    •National account management: Dulux AkzoNobel, Crown Decorating Centre.
    •Negotiating with regional accounts and key account management.
    •Ongoing market analysis and benchmarking to develop brands within areas
    •Creating action plans and schedules to determine and self manage targets.
    •Providing after-sales services.
    •Organising participation in trade shows to develop brand image.
    •Training and mentoring new sales representatives.

    Awards
    2015 2nd Performer in Europe
    2014 3rd Performer in Europe
    2012 3rd Performer in Europe
    2011 Best Performer in Europe
    2010 Best Brand Developer in Europe

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :