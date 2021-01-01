Menu

Vincent CLAVEY

huningue

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Delpharm Gaillard - Chef de projets Industrialisation

    huningue 2014 - maintenant

  • Delpharm Gaillard - Responsable Fabrication

    huningue 2013 - 2014

  • Delpharm Gaillard - Chef de groupe pesée, Excellence opérationnelle

    huningue 2012 - 2013

  • LEO Pharma - Manager Fabrication et LEAN Production

    Ballerup 2011 - 2012

  • LEO pharma - Ingénieur process, amélioration continue

    Ballerup 2010 - 2010

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Chef projet Support Industriel Pharmaceutique

    Marly-le-Roi 2007 - 2009

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Responsable atelier Fabrication formes sèches

    Marly-le-Roi 2006 - 2007

  • Glaxosmithkline - Operational Excellence, stage

    Marly-le-Roi 2006 - 2006

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

