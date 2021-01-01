Retail
Vincent CLAVEY
Vincent CLAVEY
huningue
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Delpharm Gaillard
- Chef de projets Industrialisation
huningue
2014 - maintenant
Delpharm Gaillard
- Responsable Fabrication
huningue
2013 - 2014
Delpharm Gaillard
- Chef de groupe pesée, Excellence opérationnelle
huningue
2012 - 2013
LEO Pharma
- Manager Fabrication et LEAN Production
Ballerup
2011 - 2012
LEO pharma
- Ingénieur process, amélioration continue
Ballerup
2010 - 2010
GlaxoSmithKline
- Chef projet Support Industriel Pharmaceutique
Marly-le-Roi
2007 - 2009
GlaxoSmithKline
- Responsable atelier Fabrication formes sèches
Marly-le-Roi
2006 - 2007
Glaxosmithkline
- Operational Excellence, stage
Marly-le-Roi
2006 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
