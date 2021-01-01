Vincent CLERC

Ingénieur polyvalent, j'ai une solide formation en électronique et en mécanique, complétée par un doctorat en traitement du signal et robotique. Cette largeur de spectre me permet de piloter des équipes pluridisciplinaires dans des environnements fortement contraints aux priorités évoluant très rapidement.



Je suis fasciné par toutes les approches innovantes, quels que soient les domaines d'application. J'ai déposé à ce jour plusieurs brevets en électronique, motorisation électrique, mécanique ainsi que dans le domaine médical.



Imaginer, inventer, innover, repenser sont mes moteurs quotidiens.



Hybrid Designer/Engineer/Researcher with a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives

coming from varied past experiences in aerospace, video compression, military, M2M, medical and robotics.

Results-oriented/pragmatic Engineer with a dedicated career delivering challenging technology solutions

Recognized engineer with a very wide spectrum of knowledge and deep inside comprehension of many scientific fields. Natural communicator and team leader with strong motivational skills and the ability to build, produce, and succeed, as proved by a tangible track record.

Core competencies include:

Mechanics, electronics, thermal behavior, firmware, software, DSPs, mechatronics. Project management.

Fluent in French and English.





Mes compétences :

Mécatronique

Électronique embarquée

Robotique

Management de projets

Management d'équipe