Vincent CLOCHE
Vincent CLOCHE
RENNES
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Anvolia
- Charge d'affaires
2014 - maintenant
Cvclim
- Charge d'affaires
2007 - 2012
Sogica - ETO
- Charge d'affaires
1999 - 2007
Formations
IUT De Lorient GTE
Lorient
1995 - 1997
Dut
Réseau
Antoine SAUPIN
Colin CHRISTOPHE
Didier PALAS
Laurent HERMEL
Laurent POUGNY
Laurent RENAULT
Olivia BULIT
Stephane LODI
Yohann CABY
