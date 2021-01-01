Menu

Vincent CLOCHE

RENNES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rennes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Anvolia - Charge d'affaires

    2014 - maintenant

  • Cvclim - Charge d'affaires

    2007 - 2012

  • Sogica - ETO - Charge d'affaires

    1999 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :