Vincent COBES

Senior IT services expert professional with broad technical and financial experience in application hosting infrastructure management and IT outsourcing.
Responsible for the design of IT outsourcing solutions covering commercial, financial, technical and project aspects. Previously worked as Product Manager developing advanced Managed Application Hosting services for large and medium size businesses.
Areas of expertise include :
- Outsourcing Solution design
- Data Center, SAN Storage and server consolidation,
- IT Services cost model development
- SAP/Oracle hosting,
- Web Hosting product development
- Messaging product management
Experience
Since January 2004 — Present (3 years 5 months)
IT Services Solution Architect Orange Business Services
January 1999 — December 2003 (5 years) with Equant
Product Manager Hosting Services
January 1996 — December 1999 (4 years) with Global One
Product Manager Ip Services
January 1992 — December 1996 (5 years) with Transpac
Sales Support Engineer
Mes compétences :
Data Center
Informatique