Vincent COBES

Senior IT services expert professional with broad technical and financial experience in application hosting infrastructure management and IT outsourcing.



Responsible for the design of IT outsourcing solutions covering commercial, financial, technical and project aspects. Previously worked as Product Manager developing advanced Managed Application Hosting services for large and medium size businesses.



Areas of expertise include :

- Outsourcing Solution design

- Data Center, SAN Storage and server consolidation,

- IT Services cost model development

- SAP/Oracle hosting,

- Web Hosting product development

- Messaging product management



Experience



Since January 2004 — Present (3 years 5 months)

IT Services Solution Architect Orange Business Services



January 1999 — December 2003 (5 years) with Equant

Product Manager Hosting Services



January 1996 — December 1999 (4 years) with Global One

Product Manager Ip Services



January 1992 — December 1996 (5 years) with Transpac

Sales Support Engineer



Mes compétences :

Data Center

Informatique