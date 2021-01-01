Menu

Vincent COBES

SAINT MAURICE

En résumé

Senior IT services expert professional with broad technical and financial experience in application hosting infrastructure management and IT outsourcing.

Responsible for the design of IT outsourcing solutions covering commercial, financial, technical and project aspects. Previously worked as Product Manager developing advanced Managed Application Hosting services for large and medium size businesses.

Areas of expertise include :
- Outsourcing Solution design
- Data Center, SAN Storage and server consolidation,
- IT Services cost model development
- SAP/Oracle hosting,
- Web Hosting product development
- Messaging product management

Experience

Since January 2004 — Present (3 years 5 months)
IT Services Solution Architect Orange Business Services

January 1999 — December 2003 (5 years) with Equant
Product Manager Hosting Services

January 1996 — December 1999 (4 years) with Global One
Product Manager Ip Services

January 1992 — December 1996 (5 years) with Transpac
Sales Support Engineer

Mes compétences :
Data Center
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Orange Business Services - IT Solution Architect

    maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :