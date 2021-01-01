Menu

Vincent COCITO

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Election législatives 2022

English Fluent(TOEIC: 830),
Spanish (30H lessons with Biomerieux),
SAP MM-SD,
Pack office,
Visual Basics,

  • Biomerieux - VIE: Supply Chain Planner (Basingstoke, UK)

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2009 - maintenant - Replenishment of finished goods and raw materials.
    - Define production planning.
    - Manage S&OP with marketing and control sales forecast.
    - Definition of new process and data required for the MRP.
    - SAP Distribution expert.
    - Creation of scorecards with key performance indicators.

  • Parfums Givenchy - Trainee in Logistics / Distribution

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2009 - 2009 Internship logistic/distribution: Parfums Givenchy (LVMH, Beauvais) :
    Optimization of the Caribbean and Russian distribution, additional missions :
    - Budget 2010 (transport and distribution) with a new allocation key.
    - Multi-brand logistic benchmark on cost, quality and delay.
    - Edition of specifications for a multi-brand distribution center.
    - Creation of scorecards with key performance indicators.

  • Nelson Mandela University - Researcher

    2008 - 2008 Researcher: NMMU (University of Port Elizabeth, South Africa):
    Mission Studied the shade effect on a solar panel:
    -Built a program on « Labview » to save and study Data.
    -Creation of a new tool to characterize a panel with the shade effect.
    -Publication on this subject

