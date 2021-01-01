Vincent COCITO

MARCY-L'ETOILE2009 - maintenant- Replenishment of finished goods and raw materials.
- Define production planning.
- Manage S&OP with marketing and control sales forecast.
- Definition of new process and data required for the MRP.
- SAP Distribution expert.
- Creation of scorecards with key performance indicators.
Parfums Givenchy
- Trainee in Logistics / Distribution
LEVALLOIS PERRET2009 - 2009Internship logistic/distribution: Parfums Givenchy (LVMH, Beauvais) :
Optimization of the Caribbean and Russian distribution, additional missions :
- Budget 2010 (transport and distribution) with a new allocation key.
- Multi-brand logistic benchmark on cost, quality and delay.
- Edition of specifications for a multi-brand distribution center.
Nelson Mandela University
- Researcher
2008 - 2008Researcher: NMMU (University of Port Elizabeth, South Africa):
Mission Studied the shade effect on a solar panel:
-Built a program on « Labview » to save and study Data.
-Creation of a new tool to characterize a panel with the shade effect.
-Publication on this subject