Vincent CORVEST

Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
R&D
Gestion de projet
FPLC
HPLC
Microbiologie
Biochimie
Purification de protéines
Microscopie confocale
Enzymologie
Culture cellulaire
Biologie moléculaire

Entreprises

  • CALIXAR - Chef de Projet Biochimie et Responsable Qualité Laboratoire

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant *Fonction:
    Gestion des projets de recherche clients (laboratoires pharmaceutiques et académiques) et management de la qualité du laboratoire en accord avec les Bonnes Pratiques de Laboratoire (OCDE & FDA).

    *Responsable:
    Dr. Anass Jawhari (ajawhari@calixar.com)

  • CALIXAR - Chef de Projet Biochimie

    Lyon 2012 - 2014 *Fonction:
    Gestion des projets de recherche clients (laboratoires pharmaceutiques et académiques).

    *Responsable:
    Dr. Anass Jawhari (ajawhari@calixar.com)

  • Université de Nice-Sophia Antipolis - Chercheur post-doctorant

    2010 - 2012 Institut de Biologie Valrose, CNRS UMR 6543, Université de Nice-Sophia Antipolis.

    *Thème:
    Analyse de nouvelles protéines kinases impliquées dans la croissance filamenteuse de la levure pathogène de l'Homme Candida albicans.

    *Responsable:
    Dr. Robert Arkowitz (robert.arkowitz@unice.fr)

    *Publications:
    (1) Corvest, V., Bogliolo, S., Follette, P., Arkowitz, RA., and Bassilana, M. (2013) Spatiotemporal regulation of Rho1 and Cdc42 activity during Candida albicans filamentous growth. Mol Microbiol 89, 626-48.

  • The Ohio State University - Postdoctoral researcher

    2007 - 2010 Department of Molecular Genetics and Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus (USA)

    *Thème:
    Assemblage des cytochromes de type c mitochondriaux dans la levure Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Émergence de nouveaux facteurs redox.

    *Responsable:
    Dr. Patrice Hamel (hamel.16@osu.edu)

    *Publications:
    (1) Corvest, V., Murrey, D. A., Hirasawa, M., Bernard, D., Knaff, D. B., Guiard, B., and Hamel, P. (2012) The flavoprotein Cyc2p, a mitochondrial cytochrome c assembly factor, is a NAD(P)H-dependent heme reductase. Mol Microbiol 83, 968-80.
    (2) Corvest, V., Murrey, D. A., Bernard, D., Knaff, D. B., Guiard, B., and Hamel, P. (2010) c-type cytochrome assembly in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: a key residue for apocytochrome c1/lyase interaction. Genetics 186, 561-71.
    (3) Gabilly, S.*, Dreyfuss, B. W.*, Karamoko, M., Corvest, V., Kropat, J., Page, M. D., Merchant, S. S., and Hamel, P. (2010) CCS5, a thioredoxin-like protein involved in the assembly of plastid c-type cytochromes. J Biol Chem 285, 29738-49. (*equal contribution).
    (4) Bonnard, G., Corvest, V., Meyer, E., and Hamel, P. (2010) Redox processes controlling the biogenesis of c-type cytochromes. Antioxid Redox Signal 13, 1385-401.
    (5) Hamel, P., Corvest, V., Giege, P., and Bonnard, G. (2009) Biochemical requirements for the maturation of mitochondrial c-type cytochromes. Biochim Biophys Acta 1793, 125-38.

  • Commisariat à l’Energie Atomique - Doctorant

    2003 - 2006 Service de Bioénergétique, CEA/CNRS URA 2096, CEA Saclay.

    *Thème:
    Etude de la régulation de l’ATP synthase de mitochondrie de levure par le peptide endogène IF1 ; approches cinétique et fluorimétrique.

    *Responsable:
    Dr. Francis Haraux (francis.haraux@cea.fr)

    *Publications:
    (1) Corvest, V., Sigalat, C., and Haraux, F. (2007) Insight into the bind-lock mechanism of the yeast mitochondrial ATP synthase inhibitory peptide. Biochemistry 46, 8680-8.
    (2) Corvest, V., Sigalat, C., Venard, R., Falson, P., Mueller, D. M., and Haraux, F. (2005) The binding mechanism of the yeast F1-ATPase inhibitory peptide: role of catalytic intermediates and enzyme turnover. J Biol Chem 280, 9927-36.

