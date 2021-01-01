Vincent CORVEST

Université de Nice-Sophia Antipolis
- Chercheur post-doctorant
2010 - 2012
Institut de Biologie Valrose, CNRS UMR 6543, Université de Nice-Sophia Antipolis.
*Thème:
Analyse de nouvelles protéines kinases impliquées dans la croissance filamenteuse de la levure pathogène de l'Homme Candida albicans.
*Responsable:
Dr. Robert Arkowitz (robert.arkowitz@unice.fr)
*Publications:
(1) Corvest, V., Bogliolo, S., Follette, P., Arkowitz, RA., and Bassilana, M. (2013) Spatiotemporal regulation of Rho1 and Cdc42 activity during Candida albicans filamentous growth. Mol Microbiol 89, 626-48.
The Ohio State University
- Postdoctoral researcher
2007 - 2010
Department of Molecular Genetics and Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus (USA)
*Thème:
Assemblage des cytochromes de type c mitochondriaux dans la levure Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Émergence de nouveaux facteurs redox.
*Responsable:
Dr. Patrice Hamel (hamel.16@osu.edu)
*Publications:
(1) Corvest, V., Murrey, D. A., Hirasawa, M., Bernard, D., Knaff, D. B., Guiard, B., and Hamel, P. (2012) The flavoprotein Cyc2p, a mitochondrial cytochrome c assembly factor, is a NAD(P)H-dependent heme reductase. Mol Microbiol 83, 968-80.
(2) Corvest, V., Murrey, D. A., Bernard, D., Knaff, D. B., Guiard, B., and Hamel, P. (2010) c-type cytochrome assembly in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: a key residue for apocytochrome c1/lyase interaction. Genetics 186, 561-71.
(3) Gabilly, S.*, Dreyfuss, B. W.*, Karamoko, M., Corvest, V., Kropat, J., Page, M. D., Merchant, S. S., and Hamel, P. (2010) CCS5, a thioredoxin-like protein involved in the assembly of plastid c-type cytochromes. J Biol Chem 285, 29738-49. (*equal contribution).
(4) Bonnard, G., Corvest, V., Meyer, E., and Hamel, P. (2010) Redox processes controlling the biogenesis of c-type cytochromes. Antioxid Redox Signal 13, 1385-401.
(5) Hamel, P., Corvest, V., Giege, P., and Bonnard, G. (2009) Biochemical requirements for the maturation of mitochondrial c-type cytochromes. Biochim Biophys Acta 1793, 125-38.
Commisariat à l’Energie Atomique
- Doctorant
2003 - 2006
Service de Bioénergétique, CEA/CNRS URA 2096, CEA Saclay.
*Thème:
Etude de la régulation de l’ATP synthase de mitochondrie de levure par le peptide endogène IF1 ; approches cinétique et fluorimétrique.
*Responsable:
Dr. Francis Haraux (francis.haraux@cea.fr)
*Publications:
(1) Corvest, V., Sigalat, C., and Haraux, F. (2007) Insight into the bind-lock mechanism of the yeast mitochondrial ATP synthase inhibitory peptide. Biochemistry 46, 8680-8.
(2) Corvest, V., Sigalat, C., Venard, R., Falson, P., Mueller, D. M., and Haraux, F. (2005) The binding mechanism of the yeast F1-ATPase inhibitory peptide: role of catalytic intermediates and enzyme turnover. J Biol Chem 280, 9927-36.