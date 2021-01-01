Vincent DE NADAI

Mes compétences :
Chargé d'affaires
Gestion de projets
Ingénierie
Appel d'offres
Proposition
Estimation
Entreprises
Andritz Hydro
- Directeur de Soumissions
2014 - maintenant
SBM Offshore
- Project Engineer
SCHIEDAM2004 - 2013In charge of Technical Proposal and Cost Review for CALM Buoy Systems, Swivel Stack Systems and Offshore Installation.
Involved in design work associated with SBM products at conceptual and bid stage.
Field Engineer on Installation Project - Electrical Cable Repair for Total Congo (April 2011).
Shift Supervisor on Installation Project - Debris Removal for Total Gabon (April 2011).
SBM Offshore
- Designer
SCHIEDAM2001 - 2004In charge of Technical Drawings & Sketches and Calculation for Technical Proposal of CALM Buoy Systems. Involved in design work associated with SBM products at conceptual and bid stage.
CNIM (Construction Industriel de la Méditerranée)
- Production Technician
1999 - 2001From Sep 1999 to April 2001
Training in Production Department.
In charge of concept, design and production for CNC machined parts for Nuclear Submarine for French Army.
SIEBE
- R&D Technician
1998 - 1998Two (2) months training and Summer Job in Research and Development Department for laundry and dishwasher valves.
In charge of concept and test procedure to validate new products and prototypes.
Formations
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maitres IUFM (La Seyne Sur Mer)
La Seyne Sur Mer1999 - 2001Préparation au Certificat d'aptitude au professorat de l'enseignement technique Génie Mécanique et Productique.