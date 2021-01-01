Menu

Vincent DE NADAI

MONTREAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chargé d'affaires
Gestion de projets
Ingénierie
Appel d'offres
Proposition
Estimation

Entreprises

  • Andritz Hydro - Directeur de Soumissions

    2014 - maintenant

  • SBM Offshore - Project Engineer

    SCHIEDAM 2004 - 2013 In charge of Technical Proposal and Cost Review for CALM Buoy Systems, Swivel Stack Systems and Offshore Installation.
    Involved in design work associated with SBM products at conceptual and bid stage.
    Field Engineer on Installation Project - Electrical Cable Repair for Total Congo (April 2011).
    Shift Supervisor on Installation Project - Debris Removal for Total Gabon (April 2011).

  • SBM Offshore - Designer

    SCHIEDAM 2001 - 2004 In charge of Technical Drawings & Sketches and Calculation for Technical Proposal of CALM Buoy Systems. Involved in design work associated with SBM products at conceptual and bid stage.

  • CNIM (Construction Industriel de la Méditerranée) - Production Technician

    1999 - 2001 From Sep 1999 to April 2001
    Training in Production Department.
    In charge of concept, design and production for CNC machined parts for Nuclear Submarine for French Army.

  • SIEBE - R&D Technician

    1998 - 1998 Two (2) months training and Summer Job in Research and Development Department for laundry and dishwasher valves.
    In charge of concept and test procedure to validate new products and prototypes.

Formations

  • Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maitres IUFM (La Seyne Sur Mer)

    La Seyne Sur Mer 1999 - 2001 Préparation au Certificat d'aptitude au professorat de l'enseignement technique Génie Mécanique et Productique.

  • Université De Toulon La Garde IUT TC

    La Garde 1996 - 1999 Diplôme d’étude collégiale technique (DECT) en Génie Mécanique et Productique.

    IUT Genié Mécanique et productique

  • Lycée Rouviere Lycée polyvalent Rouvière

    Toulon 1995 - 1996 Math Sup - Techniques et Sciences de l'Industrie

  • Lycée Technique Des Eucalyptus (Nice)

    Nice 1992 - 1995 Diplôme d’étude collégiale (DEC) de Génie Mécanique et Productique

