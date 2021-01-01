Menu

Vincent DE PONTHAUD

VERSAILLES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Versailles

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Idesys

    maintenant

  • IDESYS - Manager département Transformation SI

    1999 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole EPF

    Sceaux 1994 - 1999 Systèmes et Réseaux Informatiques

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :