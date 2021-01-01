Retail
Vincent DE PONTHAUD
Vincent DE PONTHAUD
VERSAILLES
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Versailles
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Idesys
maintenant
IDESYS
- Manager département Transformation SI
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole EPF
Sceaux
1994 - 1999
Systèmes et Réseaux Informatiques
Réseau
Alexandra SCHUMACKER (EP. CHOSSON)
Alice BIRCKER TEMPERVILLE
Bruno POTIRON
Davy WESOLOWSKI
Eric DEZAUNAY
Helene PEREZ
Hu DP
Julien DUMOUCHEL
Michel PRUCHE
Olivier VERHE
