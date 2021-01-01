Menu

Vincent DESPREZ

CAGNES-SUR-MER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Photoshop
HTML
Informatique
Mac os x

Entreprises

  • Egery France - Techniciens

    2012 - maintenant

  • Auto-entrepreneur Graphiste - Dirigeant

    2011 - maintenant

  • Centre euro méditerranéen de l'agriculture - Vendeur/ Attaché administratif

    2008 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :