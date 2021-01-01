Retail
Vincent DESPREZ
Vincent DESPREZ
CAGNES-SUR-MER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Photoshop
HTML
Informatique
Mac os x
Entreprises
Egery France
- Techniciens
2012 - maintenant
Auto-entrepreneur Graphiste
- Dirigeant
2011 - maintenant
Centre euro méditerranéen de l'agriculture
- Vendeur/ Attaché administratif
2008 - 2012
Formations
IUT Services Et Réseaux De Communication
Saint Raphaël
2012 - maintenant
DUT SRC
UFR LASH - Faculté Des Lettres ACL
Nice
2010 - 2012
Science de l'information et de la communication
Réseau
Anaïs ARNAULT
Charles CARON
Frédéric DESPREZ
Gerard RODRIGUEZ
Pauline PERFETTINI
Xavier BETOURNÉ
