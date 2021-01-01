Vincent DUMAINE

20 years of experiences, knowledge of key issues in adopting Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)



Services: Technical expertise, Consulting and integration, Project and team management, Methodologies



Skills: Security, Messaging and collaboration, Identity management



Right now: Help in the choice and adopting new technologies and solutions, senior adviser and project manager, responsible link between sponsor, steering committees, CIO & CISO, players, the authorities and the management, end-users and technology services teams.