Vincent DUMONT

Arcueil

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SUPPLY CHAIN
PROJET MANAGEMENT
LOGISTIQUE
USA
LOGISTIC

Entreprises

  • Kuehne + Nagel - VICE PRESIDENT - OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT EASTERN EUROPE - MED / BLACK SEA

    Arcueil 2015 - maintenant Design and propose added-value solutions to International Oil Companies in order to optimize their Upstream Supply Chain Off Shore and On Shore.

    Support IOC's and Service Companies to optimize their Supply Chain.

    Costs savings trough new processes/approach without compromise with service level and QSHE standards.

  • JOUD LIBYA Exclusive Kuehne + Nagel agent for Libya - DIRECTEUR GENERAL JOUD LIBYA & BOARD MEMBER

    2012 - 2015

  • Geodis - DIRECTEUR GENERAL JOUD LIBYA

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2012 In charge of the P&L for JLOS (Joud Libya Oil Services)

    Activities reports on ongoing business

    Promote and develop Oil & Gas logistics services within Libya

    Propose door to door services trough Geodis Network

    Manage the JLOS Managers team (Purchasing, operation, accounting)

  • Geodis - DIRECTEUR PROJET TCL HOUSTON TEXAS USA

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2008 Supervision of all TCL's activities for the Tchad & Cameroun Project

  • Geodis - DIRECTEUR DES OPERATIONS TCL NDJAMENA TCHAD

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - 2003

  • Geodis - DIRECTEUR PAYS TCL - NDJAMENA TCHAD

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - 2007

  • Geodis - DIRECTEUR PAYS MADAGASCAR

    Levallois-Perret 2000 - 2002

  • Geodis - DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL MADAGASCAR

    Levallois-Perret 1998 - 2000

  • Geodis - COMMERCIAL LYON AEROPORT

    Levallois-Perret 1996 - 1998

  • Armée de terre - HEAVY TRANSPORT LEADER

    1994 - 1996

