Vincent DUMONT
Vincent DUMONT
Arcueil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SUPPLY CHAIN
PROJET MANAGEMENT
LOGISTIQUE
USA
LOGISTIC
Entreprises
Kuehne + Nagel
- VICE PRESIDENT - OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT EASTERN EUROPE - MED / BLACK SEA
Arcueil
2015 - maintenant
Design and propose added-value solutions to International Oil Companies in order to optimize their Upstream Supply Chain Off Shore and On Shore.
Support IOC's and Service Companies to optimize their Supply Chain.
Costs savings trough new processes/approach without compromise with service level and QSHE standards.
JOUD LIBYA Exclusive Kuehne + Nagel agent for Libya
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL JOUD LIBYA & BOARD MEMBER
2012 - 2015
Geodis
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL JOUD LIBYA
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2012
In charge of the P&L for JLOS (Joud Libya Oil Services)
Activities reports on ongoing business
Promote and develop Oil & Gas logistics services within Libya
Propose door to door services trough Geodis Network
Manage the JLOS Managers team (Purchasing, operation, accounting)
Geodis
- DIRECTEUR PROJET TCL HOUSTON TEXAS USA
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2008
Supervision of all TCL's activities for the Tchad & Cameroun Project
Geodis
- DIRECTEUR DES OPERATIONS TCL NDJAMENA TCHAD
Levallois-Perret
2003 - 2003
Geodis
- DIRECTEUR PAYS TCL - NDJAMENA TCHAD
Levallois-Perret
2003 - 2007
Geodis
- DIRECTEUR PAYS MADAGASCAR
Levallois-Perret
2000 - 2002
Geodis
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL MADAGASCAR
Levallois-Perret
1998 - 2000
Geodis
- COMMERCIAL LYON AEROPORT
Levallois-Perret
1996 - 1998
Armée de terre
- HEAVY TRANSPORT LEADER
1994 - 1996
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
2002 - 2003
Supply Chain Management
AFT - IFTIM
Rungis
1996 - 1998
COMMERCIALISATION DE PRESTATION TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE
EST (Ecole Supérieure Des Transports)
Paris
1996 - 1998
TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE
Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman (Illkirch Graffenstaden)
Illkirch Graffenstaden
1992 - 1994
TECHNIQUES DE COMMERCIALISATION
Réseau
Abdelhalim BAKHOUCHE
Groupe OROPEX
Jean-Pierre BERGES
Pierre MESURAT
Rodolphe DI SPIRITO
Thierry LOSSENT
