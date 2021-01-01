Vincent DUPUIS

Senior Manager with leadership in international and multicultural contexts, Vincent is permanently combining his management and expertise skills for a permanent results orientation.

With 15 years of experience in line management and cross-functional/project matrix organization, he has also expertise in Business Operating Systems, especially Engineering ; he has proven track in leading divisional transformation initiatives with an entrepreneurial leadership.

Naturally sensibilized to high quality and safety standards, he motivates his team to foster excellence in Engineering Mindset and behaviours.



Mes compétences :

Catia

Automobile

Gestion de projet

Mécanique

MATLAB

Company Transformation

Operations Excellence