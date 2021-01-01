Menu

Vincent DUPUIS

Blagnac

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Senior Manager with leadership in international and multicultural contexts, Vincent is permanently combining his management and expertise skills for a permanent results orientation.
With 15 years of experience in line management and cross-functional/project matrix organization, he has also expertise in Business Operating Systems, especially Engineering ; he has proven track in leading divisional transformation initiatives with an entrepreneurial leadership.
Naturally sensibilized to high quality and safety standards, he motivates his team to foster excellence in Engineering Mindset and behaviours.

Mes compétences :
Catia
Automobile
Gestion de projet
Mécanique
MATLAB
Company Transformation
Operations Excellence

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Head of Airbus Operating System for Engineering

    Blagnac 2013 - maintenant

  • Dassault Systemes - Solution Experience Director

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2013 - 2013 Define Solutions to improve Industry Business Operations in Product Engineering for Quicker and Safer launch of complex systems (mechanical, electrical, software…) in a global context.
    Customer Executives stakeholder management to define their long-term strategy and build cooperation.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH – Chassis Systems (Germany, Stuttgart) - Innovation Program Technical Director

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2009 - 2012 Responsible for a New product line creation iDisc (Titan ceramic rotors), for electric and high-end cars (Daimler, Porsche, Audi, BMW). Worldwide innovation. Business case management. 12 patents raised.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH - Divisional coordinator ‘Knowledge management & Engineering Process improvement’

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2007 - 2012 Setting Bosch Engineering System (BES) principles and KM tools on a WW level for the division 'Braking Systems'

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Director Testing Bosch Brakes Europe

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2005 - 2009 Multi-sites team (40pers). Team restructuring. Setting Lean initiatives (bench and proto. Samples management, planning, reports…) for performance improvement. Budget management.

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Responsible Product Line Bosch Brakes Europe

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2004 - 2005 Multi-sites team (25 pers.). Global product responsibility : Quotations, development, customer applications and serial life. Annual sales 80MEur/year

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Team Leader Product Development

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2000 - 2004 Leading project managers for a Toyota global platform (5 continents). Lead design/simulation team (SAP-PS, Catia, FEA Abaqus, MatLab…).
    Tier2 Management, Technology Transfer

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Project Engineer Braking Systems

    Saint Ouen Cedex 1997 - 2000 several customers : FORD, NISSAN, TOYOTA (design, FMEA, product validation)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :