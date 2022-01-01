Vincent ESPIE

Director at Strategy&, part of the PwC network, focused on "Strategy & Operations" in the Aerospace & Defence industry.

I have more than thirteen years of international experience in consulting and in corporate companies, working on Operational matters (Supply Chain, Procurement, Logistics, Production, Customer Services...).

Manager skills with strong analytical background: Engineer, Master at HEC/Mines Paris, APICS CPIM







Mes compétences :

Conseil

Gestion de projet

Aerospace

Management opérationnel

Gestion des opérations