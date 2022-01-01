Menu

Vincent ESPIE

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Director at Strategy&, part of the PwC network, focused on "Strategy & Operations" in the Aerospace & Defence industry.
I have more than thirteen years of international experience in consulting and in corporate companies, working on Operational matters (Supply Chain, Procurement, Logistics, Production, Customer Services...).
Manager skills with strong analytical background: Engineer, Master at HEC/Mines Paris, APICS CPIM



Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Aerospace
Management opérationnel
Gestion des opérations

Entreprises

  • PwC - Director

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2008 - maintenant

  • Capgemini UK - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2007 - 2008

  • Danone Waters UK - Warehouse manager

    Paris 2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

