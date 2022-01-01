Vincent ESPIE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse
Director at Strategy&, part of the PwC network, focused on "Strategy & Operations" in the Aerospace & Defence industry.
I have more than thirteen years of international experience in consulting and in corporate companies, working on Operational matters (Supply Chain, Procurement, Logistics, Production, Customer Services...).
Manager skills with strong analytical background: Engineer, Master at HEC/Mines Paris, APICS CPIM
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Aerospace
Management opérationnel
Gestion des opérations