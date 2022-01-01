Retail
Vincent ETTER
Vincent ETTER
LUDRES
Entreprises
Itas
- Responsable commercial régional
2015
SYSTEMAT
- Responsable commercial FRANCE
2015 - maintenant
Formations
CUCES
Nancy
1994 - 1996
IUT NANCY BRABOIS Le Montet
Villers Les Nancy
1992 - 1993
IUT NANCY BRABOIS Le Montet
Villers Lès Nancy
1990 - 1992
Réseau
Catherine FAYARD
Corinne NOEL
David VONGPRASEUTH
François-Régis AUER
Proximus Luxembourg SA
Hadjila KEMOUM
Juliette GIGLEUX
Philippe COTTE
Stéphane WINKLER
Thibaud CHALMIN
