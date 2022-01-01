Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Vincent FISCHER
Vincent FISCHER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SPENRA
- Administrateur
2008 - maintenant
MS69
- Gérant
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Idrac Lyon
Lyon
2008 - 2008
MARKETING STRATEGIQUE
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
1993 - 2000
DROIT
Lycée Du Parc
Lyon
1990 - 1993
BAC D
Réseau
Brahim ALEYA
Franck SCIESSERE
Jean-Philippe BARRET
Loys GUYONNET
Olivier ERBA
Philippe JOUANNY
Pierre-Georges GOMEZ
Stéphan MOREAU
Stéphane ROGER
Thierry PLÉDRAN
