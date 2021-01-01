Vincent FRETTE

International Project Manager with an Instrumentation and Automation background. Indepth understanding of processes. Specialist of waste treatment projects in the chemical industry.
- Full project management: Coordination of design and development of projects
- Participation to strategy development
- Resource and cross-subsidiary team management (France, Romania, Thailand, China)
- Action coordination to reduce risks of delay
- Budget follow-up
- In cooperation with Purchase dpt: management and follow-up of requirements data-sheets, consulting and follow-up of suppliers and subcontractors, negotiation, budget and cost control.
- In cooperation with Commercial dpt: Technical and economical feasibility , management of client relations and consultancy, tests and validations, consultancy for equipment development.
References: BASF, Solvay, Rhodia, Adisseo, Bluestar, Braskem, Oltchim, Areva, Technip, Uhde ...
Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Implementation and follow-up ISO 9001-2008 .
Design review as Hazop, SIL, P&ID review .
International codes and Eng. Practices ISASME, ISA
