Vincent FRETTE

International Project Manager with an Instrumentation and Automation background. Indepth understanding of processes. Specialist of waste treatment projects in the chemical industry.

- Full project management: Coordination of design and development of projects

- Participation to strategy development

- Resource and cross-subsidiary team management (France, Romania, Thailand, China)

- Action coordination to reduce risks of delay

- Budget follow-up

- In cooperation with Purchase dpt: management and follow-up of requirements data-sheets, consulting and follow-up of suppliers and subcontractors, negotiation, budget and cost control.

- In cooperation with Commercial dpt: Technical and economical feasibility , management of client relations and consultancy, tests and validations, consultancy for equipment development.



References: BASF, Solvay, Rhodia, Adisseo, Bluestar, Braskem, Oltchim, Areva, Technip, Uhde ...



Mes compétences :

Commissioning

Implementation and follow-up ISO 9001-2008 .

Design review as Hazop, SIL, P&ID review .

International codes and Eng. Practices ISASME, ISA