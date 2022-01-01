Menu

Vincent GAIFFIER

LE PUY EN VELAY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Puy-en-Velay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Shell scripting
VMware
TLS
TCP/IP
Secure Socket Layer
Secure Shell
SUN Hardware
SNMP
SDSL
Radius
QoS (Quality of Service)
PKI
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN
Java
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
CCNA
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
Active Directory
AIX UNIX
Hyper-V

Entreprises

  • entreprise de service - Gérant de serv-IT

    2013 - maintenant Micro entreprise de service informatique, réseau et sécurité

  • GFI Informatique - Ingénieur ToIP

    Saint-Ouen 2011 - 2012 Prestation
    Poste : Ingénieur ToIP dans l'équipe de support niveau 3 d'IT-CE
    Missions : Résolution d'incident de niveau 3 sur l'ensemble de l'écosystème de ToIP de la caisse d'épargne. Activité en mode RUN mais aussi en mode projet (uprade, documentation, référentiel, intégration d'équipement de visioconférence Polycom...) ;

  • Venedim Telecom - Ingénieur ToIP

    2010 - 2011 Prestation
    Poste : Technicien de production au sein du centre VoIP d'OBS
    Missions : Refonte du système de téléphonie du Pole Emploi (Grand compte). Travail en collaboration avec les techniciens site Axians et les techniciens LAN IRT. Mise en service de ligne SDSL, configuration WAN (Cisco) des sites et implémentations des services de ToIP (Alcatel) ;

  • Spie Communication - Ingénieur technique réseau et télécoms

    2008 - 2009 Missions : Configuration, déploiement, installation et suivi de projets réseau Data et ToIP (téléphonie sur IP, téléphonie classique, cœur de réseau)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :