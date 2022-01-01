Retail
Vincent GARNIER
Vincent GARNIER
Levallois-Perret
Entreprises
Plastic Omnium
- Ingénieur commercial
Levallois-Perret
2014 - maintenant
Fast Lane Institute For Knowledege
- Sales Representative
2012 - 2014
Formations
ESSCA (Ecole Superieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'Angers)
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Master 2
Sup Career - INSEEC Alternance
Paris
2013 - 2014
Bachelor
Sup Career - INSEEC Alternance
Paris
2012 - 2013
Bachelor, option : Commerce International
IUT De Velizy, Antenne De Rambouillet (Rambouillet)
Rambouillet
2010 - 2012
DUT
Réseau
Chloé JESTIN
Christophe POMMEREAU
Chrysoline BRABANT
Laetitia BOISGONTIER
Margot REGADO
Maxime BIEWERS
Richard ZENOU
Stephane TEXEREAU
Xavier PAULES
