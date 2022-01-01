Vincent GAS

ALLIANZ
- Business Development Manager Allianz Ghana
Puteaux2012 - maintenantPlan and direct sales initiatives, objectives and policies in order to identify growth opportunities and ensure revenue goals of Allianz Ghana
Prospect, develop corporate clients
Develop marketing strategy and tools for both corporate and retail clients
Conduct Performance assessment
2010 - 2012As underwriter in financial lines at Nassau, I am working on different insurance products such as: EPL, CPI, D&O, K&R and Fraud. This experience allows me to use my technical and commercial skills to achieve my objectives. I manage and develop my clients’ portfolio (with saturation and cross-selling).
As a fraud referent in Nassau, I created a fraud product, which means: I worked on the underwriting scoring tools, I wrote the insurance policy, I set up the business strategy...etc.
Clyde & Co
- Juriste
Paris2010 - 2010Aviation department, Clyde & Co law firm (6 months):
•Working as an legal in the aviation Department in a law Firm has exposed me to a variety of stimulating and challenging projects.
•My aviation law practice included contracts, legal and judicial aspects of aviation insurance, product liability and aircraft accidents and liabilities of the respective parties involved, litigation and:
•Researching and drafting memoranda related to aviation law (Warsaw and Montreal convention).
•Preparing and drafting briefs for litigation as well as various legal documents.
•Coordinating and collecting evidences in preparation for litigation.
SCOR
- Risk management
2008 - 2009Risk management department, SCOR SE reinsurance (1 year)
•Being an intern in the risk management department of a reinsurance company enabled me to experience a number of litigious and non-litigious matters. Further, working in a small team environment has given me valuable insight into how to best serve clients’ interests. I have been afforded great autonomy on a number of litigation and commercial cases. I consistently worked with deadlines in a high stress environment.
•I was responsible for drafting and researching legal advices, preparing litigious matters and managing the document database. I have interpreted, and translated documents from English to French.
•I was also involved in drafting advice on contract localisation, aiming to adapt English contracts to French legislation.
•I worked in some special fields, such as:
- Contract Law: drafting reinsurance and commercial contracts (confidential agreements, financial agreements, arbitration clauses and trade cooperation)
- Competition Law: unfair competition, restrictive practices, insurance regulation.
- Reinsurance Law: the EU reinsurance prudential regime: Solvency II.