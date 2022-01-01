Vincent GASS

-
Novozymes
- Global Marketing Senior Manager - Household Care Professional
LE PECQ
2013 - maintenant
Novozymes is the biotech-based world leader in enzymes and microorganisms (major shareholder: Novo Nordisk foundation).
1,5 B$ TO, 6.000 employees, 700 products, 130 countries and 40 industries (detergent, food, beverage, feed, biofuels, textile, bioagriculture, biopharmaceuticals and biologicals).
Currently leading global strategic marketing efforts for the professional segment of Novozymes biggest industry.
- Establish the industry segment and create our strategy and go-to-market approach
- Define the value proposition for each category and set a strategic ambition supporting double digit growth in a >1 BDKK market space
- Manage integration of our microbial business inside our household care industry
- Leverage our positions in the consumer space
- Recruit a high performing team of regional business enablers to launch growth plaforms jointly developed with leading soapers (I&I laundry, warewash and CIP for brewing and biofuels)
- Populate and prioritize our R&D pipeline to accelerate monetization
- Chair a cross functional leadership team and a global marketing team
- Monitor and report progress to a VP sponsorship group

Novozymes
- Global Marketing Manager - Cleaning Solutions
LE PECQ
2011 - 2013
Chairman of the Global Marketing Team for the household-care cleaning solutions industry.
Double digit CAGR, 40 MUSD budget
- Ownership of the industry P&L with >3 years business strategic decisions
- Industry chairman to drive the tactical chapter (Global Marketing Plan) execution
- Geographical expansions, esp. in Eastern Europe and China
- Structure, population and modelization of 8 R&D pipeline projects >150 MUSD peak sales (laundry, body care and pesticide markets) through our innovation gating system
- Deal structuration and negotiation with top 5 ww fast moving consumer goods companies for joint developments
- Sustainability value proposal involving GreenSeal, Ecologo and DFe third parties
- Sales centric support for corporate selling and high impact account planning
- Budget guidance & construction, mid term plan, prioritization of ressources

NOVOZYMES
- Regional Marketing Manager - EMEA - Beverage group
LE PECQ
2008 - 2011
EMEA Marketing Manager - Beverage Industry (Brewing, Juice & Wine)
- Tactical chapter of the EMEA marketing plan
- Models and business case for 5 R&D projects
- In charge of the profitability & pricing KPIs, products' cannibalizations scenarios
- Global launch captain driving launch execution throughout the organization for 2 years. Definition of targets, strategy, branding, positioning, pricing and promotion. Supply chain phase in/out plans
- Business analysis, Market trends & Competitive intelligence
- Promotion, 5 interviews with major papers

ENovalys
- VP Marketing
2007 - 2008
Demerge of a spin-off from Novalyst Discovery Laboratories (eNovalys): business case, VC funds raising and establishment of the company

Independant expert in lifesciences business operations
- Expert
2006 - 2008
- 2 due diligences for the Regional Council of Alsace in the field of immunotherapy and environment
- Implementation of several consortia projects financed by the European Commission (FP6 & 7)
- Due diligence for a world leader in pharmaceuticals

Biovalley
- Directeur du Développement Economique
2006 - 2006
Tri-national agency to foster Biotechnologies and Medical technologies within the region, >400 companies’ members of the cluster including Big Pharmas.
- Entrepreneurs’ coaching – partnerships – support for Business Plans
- Implementation of 4 projects financed by the European Commission
- Several lectures about innovation & technological trends (ENA, Finance Ministry, Regional Council, Chamber of Commerce)
- Structuring projects for the “Therapeutic Innovations” excellence pole (Business Plan Competition)

LaenneXT
- Directeur Marketing then CEO
2005 - 2007
Medical device start-up (Leader product: Electronic wireless stethoscope + analysis software)
- Strategy & Business model (market, targets, financial scenarios, forecasts)
- VC Funds raising (3 M€) and implementation of 6 research projects financed by public subsidiaries
- Product design and outsourcing strategy
- Test marketing involving 1.600 patients and 180 physicians within a European Commission project
- Regulatory affairs, lobby and media communications for the commercial launch (French Senate, opinion leaders’ relationships, learning societies, international papers)
- 4 prizes including ICT Prize 2006 from the European Commission and the Lepine Prize 2008

ACTIMAGE SA
- Sales Manager
2002 - 2005
- Sales development of the European division: call for tenders and seeding new customers (Prime Minister’s Office, Social protection institutions, European Commission…).
- Assistance of a French EIG in the coordination of a 15 partners European Project consortium
- Deployment of IT architectures and networking solutions

ALCATEL-LUCENT
- Internship
Paris
2001 - 2001
Engineer in the GSM division: validation of conformance to GSM standards of 2 mobile phone' prototypes.
Patents for 2 innovative process for emergency calls treatment.