Vincent GASS

Currently with Novozymes, the world leader in biotechnology.



10 years successful experience as a strategic marketing & business development executive in pharmaceuticals, heatlhcare and biotechnologies.



Recognized track of records in deploying biotech based ingredients as global brand enablers in Food & Beverage and household care industries. Unique exposure to both enzymes and bacteria technologies.



Specialty: Addressing complex B2B issues with focused actions that drive growth.



Mes compétences :

Projets Européens

Santé

Biotechnologies

TIC

Management

Chimie

B2B Marketing

Pharmacie