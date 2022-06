LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/profile/public-profile-settings?trk=prof-edit-edit-public_profile





Vincent LEFEUVRE is a Technical Senior Advisor, and an Associate at TECHNOPOLIS Consulting (Rio de Janeiro and Nantes). He's specialized in international commercial projects.



He is in charge of domestic and international clients in energy, automobile, aeronautics, oil & gas across the globe.

Vincent LEFEUVRE is regularly involved in consulting and expertise missions related to Risk Management, Contract Management and Litigation Management regarding projects in distress or facing dispute.

He also has experience as technical team leader in arbitration-related litigation.



Matters of significance during the last 3 years where substantial involvement can be disclosed have included:

- Building technical dossiers for a Korean leading constructor in the oil and gas industry, in order to recover uncompensated Contract Variations. EPC Contract in Common Law environment based in Australia and Korea. (English language);

- Leading technical team and building claim files, Delay analysis, and technical expertise for three main European Railways constructors in three different Arbitration processes with their Brazilian Customers. 1/ Sao Paulo seat, Brazilian law, Portuguese language, subject: CBTC railway signaling, 2/ Salvador de Bahia seat, Brazilian law, English language, CBTC railway signaling, 3/ Sao Paulo seat, Brazilian law, Portuguese language, Civil Works;

- Analyzing Contractual and Technical Risk for a leading French Hydropower Operator wishing to take majority stake in the consortium of investors (Rio de Janeiro seat, Brazilian law, Portuguese language).







www.technopolisconsulting.com

www.mareex.eu



Mes compétences :

Management de projet

Management de Contrat

Gestion de conflits

Entrepreneur

Automobile

Aéronautique

Industrie

Management

Intégration

Analyse

Gestion des litiges

Analyse technique