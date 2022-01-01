Menu

Vincent LUNA

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris.

En résumé

- Experience: 15 years in the travel and leisure industry, 8 of them in the e-commerce
- Versatile profile
- Specialties: strategy, management of organizations and business development
- Also on LinkedIn: fr.linkedin.com/in/vincentluna


Mes compétences :
Stratégie
Tourisme
Management
Stratégie digitale
Conseil en management
Stratégie d'entreprise
Account management
P&L management
Lean management
Management de transition
Business development
Développement touristique
Développement produit
Analyse stratégique

Entreprises

  • Allianz Worldwide Partners - Head of Global Market Management Travel

    2015 - maintenant - Lead the strategy of the Travel segment globally
    - Build-up the Travel Intelligence Center within the company
    - Match products/services with partners and customers on a global level
    - Support the global sales team in their relationships with partners as well as in the strategic approach in the markets
    - Improve the relevance of content and technological solutions provided to partners and customers

  • Travel24 - Managing Director France

    2012 - 2015 Create, develop, lead the French business unit and Travel24 websites
    - Lead the strategy, business plan, P&L, roadmaps, project management, marketing
    - Supervise supply, pricing, technology, operations, UI, fulfilment, accounting
    - Rehabilitate and revamp vol24.fr following Travel24 handover
    - Manage and administrate the French company
    - Advisor for European development

  • Expedia - Director Packages EMEA

    PARIS 2010 - 2012 Lead of the packages lines of business in the European points of sales
    - Lead and follow-up the most adapted packages strategy for each point of sales
    - Business plan, P&L and roadmaps
    - Supervise supply, pricing, technology, operations, fulfilment, accounting
    - Work on UI optimization and marketing investments to improve conversion
    - Project management for innovations and technological processes

  • Expedia - Tour-Operating Director France

    PARIS 2006 - 2010 Lead of the tour-operator packages, vacation rental, cruise and travel insurance lines of business for expedia.fr and voyages-sncf.com
    - Lead and follow-up of the tour-operations’ strategy
    - Inventory acquisition, business plan, P&L and roadmaps
    - Contracting with tour-operators, vacation rental companies and cruise companies
    - Management of the travel insurance for France and European coordination
    - Supervision of supply, pricing, technology, operations, fulfilment and accounting

  • Jet tours (subsidiary of Club Med, now Thomas Cook) - Development Manager

    2004 - 2006 Develop the relevant Supply inventory on both new and existing destinations according to the strategic axis and the brand positioning in the French market
    - Set up market studies, define strategic axis, build and follow-up the strategic plan
    - Prospect on destinations, contracting with local suppliers
    - Create and marketing the supply inventory (content, pricing, T&Cs, financial)
    - Manage the products implementation (edition, marketing, training, advertising…)
    - Control inventory and positioning relevance, recommend actions improvements

  • Jet tours (subsidiary of Club Med, now Thomas Cook) - Inventory Coordinator

    2003 - 2004 Coordinate the Eldorador hotel-clubs inventory including the management of the entertainment (HR, logistics…), quality control, customer satisfaction, respect of the tender specifications related to the concept and management of the marketing actions

  • Consultant et Missions - Free-lance Consultant

    2000 - 2002 Various works for travel companies in France
    - Accor Travel: create a commercial department dedicated to business travel
    - Marsans Group: realize a strategic and marketing plan to improve Carribean sales

    Mission of consulting for various tourism actors, companies and institutions
    - OMG Consulting group: realize market studies for the European Commission
    - Un air de Vacances: realize marketing / development strategies for tourism actors

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :