Vincent REVEILLON

GAILLAC

En résumé

Ostéopathe&Kiné du sport libéral - suivi sportifs haut niveau - (Standard de Liège / Fédération Francophone Belge de Natation / Pôle France Volley / Sporting Club Albigeois /...)

Cabinets de consultation : Rabastens (81)

Post Grad.: Dry Needling & Trigger Points (Mieke VLAMYNCK) / Structurel HVLA ( José Kunzler ) / Ostéo Bébé ( Eric SIMON - Dany HEINTZ BLONDY) / Technique de l’aigu ( Thierry COLOT) / Thrust Formation (Michel FISCHER-Benoit ERIAU) / Approche Acupuncture (PLP Formation) / Structurel Revisité (Loïc LEPRINCE) / Tech. de Massage Global Relaxant

Fondateur et gérant du Club Sport&Form - Fitness Club Gaillac (81) : 2010-2016

Consultant pour le groupe Mont Roucous et Pharmacien Giphar.

osteo.reveillon@orange.fr

  • Sport&Form - Fondateur et gérant

    2010 - 2016

  • Manao - Ostéopathe - Kiné

    Paris 2001 - maintenant Fédération Française Athlétisme Ligue Midi-Pyrénée (2015- ...)
    Sporting Club Albigeois (espoirs) - Rugby XV (2013-2015)
    Standard de Liège - Football D1 belge (1999-2002)
    Fédération Francophone Belge de Natation (2000-2002)
    Pôle France de Volley (FFV) Toulouse (2004-2006)
    Grand Prix d'Albi -Auto- et Open d'Albi -Moto- (2006-2008)

  • Richard'S Osteopathic Research Institute (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2008 Ostéopathie

  • Académie De Thérapie Manuelle Et Sportive (Namur)

    Namur 2001 - 2003 Ostéo-étiopathie sportive

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 1997 - 2001 Kiné du Sport

    Kinésitérapie et Réadaptation - Mémoire "profil Isocinétique du joueur professionnel de football"

  • Université Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 1995 - 1997 DEUG Biologie et physio animale

