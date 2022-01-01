Retail
Vincent THOUVENOT
Vincent THOUVENOT
BELFORT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Catia
Automobile
Gestion de projet
Mécanique
SolidWorks
Entreprises
PRO CONCEPT 90
- Projeteur / Chef de projet
2014 - maintenant
ATERNUM
- Chef de projets
Bavilliers
2014 - 2014
SPIE
- PILOTE ETUDES
Cergy
2011 - 2013
Réalisation et pilotage d'études mécaniques pour l'industrie automobile.
SPIE
- PROJETEUR MECANIQUE
Cergy
2001 - 2011
Conception outillages pour l'automobile
Formations
Lycée Pierre Mendes France LEGT Pierre Mendès France
Epinal
1999 - 2001
Lycée Pierre Mendes France
Epinal
1997 - 1999
Bac STI Génie Mécanique Productique
