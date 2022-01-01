Menu

Violette CLAUDEL

Saint-André

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dalkia - Assistante du DRH

    Saint-André 2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Nancy II

    Nancy 2000 - 2006 Master 2 audit ressources humaines et organisations

    Gestion des Ressources Humaines

Réseau

