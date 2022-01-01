Retail
Virginie CONCHON
Virginie CONCHON
Lezennes
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Mission logistique
Lezennes
maintenant
Mission logistique Leroy Merlin, Lyon
Elaboration du brief logistique en vue du remodeling magasin
Mise en œuvre des préconisations
Conduite du changement : Formation des commerciaux au logiciel de gestion des stocks
Ruffini
- Mission département qualité
maintenant
SIA Conseil
- Consultante
Paris
maintenant
UC logistique, transport, retail
L'Oréal Division Produits Grand Public
- Mission service achats
PARIS
maintenant
Achats de services marketing L’Oréal, Paris
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
2006 - 2009
Ecole De Management De Lyon (Ecully)
Ecully
2006 - 2009
Lycée Carnot (Dijon)
Dijon
2004 - 2006
Classe prépa HEC ES
