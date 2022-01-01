Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wafa CHAABI
Ajouter
Wafa CHAABI
Courbevoie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Business & Decision
- Assistante commerciale et marketing
Courbevoie
maintenant
Association Enfants de la Lune
- Presidente
2013 - maintenant
PSIH - PMSIpilot
- Formatrice / Démonstratrice de logiciels
2010 - 2011
PSIH - PMSIpilot
- Chargée de Développement Commercial
2010 - 2010
Business & Decision
- Ingénieur d'affaires
Courbevoie
2007 - maintenant
Formations
EURIDIS à Sciences-U LYON
Lyon
2005 - 2007
MASTER CASI - Chargée d'affaires en Système Informatique
Master CASI (Chargé d'Affaires en Services Informatiques)
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Cécile LACLAUTRE
Céline STUDER
Eric LEMOINE
Frédéric HARDY
Jonathan COHN
Karine FAVRE-TRINH
Maxime AILLOUD
Morgane MAURY
Nicolas AIMAIN
Thomas RIVIERE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z