Coty Beauty
- Director - International Demand Management
Paris2011 - maintenantLed projects to harmonize and optimize demand management tools and processes, and to strengthen capabilities within the global/local teams - Global Supply Chain Division
Scope: All regions, houses, categories and channels.
- Drove change in emerging markets by communicating the global vision to the users and training them to the demand planning procedures, and by implementing Manugistics/JDA system:
. Reduced inventory & improved customer service level.
. strenghtened local S&OP process and supply chain efficiency.
- Improved mid to long term forecasting
. Established processes and tools to support new products and promotional activity plans forecasting.
. Reinforced use of statistical model forecasting in markets.
- Aligned demand planning tools to the One Coty new organisation (region, category).
Coty
- Director - European Demand Planning
Paris2000 - 2011Led Demand Management for Coty Beauty.
Interface between Global Commercial organisation, Markets and Supply Chain. Led Demand Management processes & improvement forecast accuracy (+ 30 points).
Scope: Europe, Asia, Australia (17 markets; + 40 Demand Planners); + 10.000 items.
- Set up European Demand Planning department
. Implemented sales forecasting rules, rolled out Manugistics/JDA system, set up KPI’s and developed standard tools and processes.
. Lead markets demand planning activities and initiated the Sales & Operation Planning process: forecast accuracy improved by 30%.
- Set up the Global Material Master organisation
. Product hierarchies, codification rules, people, processes, tools.
. Managed coding team (3 people),codification process and data maintenance in SAP.
Unilever
- Demand Planning Manager
Rueil-Malmaison1998 - 2000COGESAL/ MIKO - Ice cream and Frozen food
Management of local ‘Sales & Operations Planning’ process and Demand planning team (3 people) with a business impacted by strong seasonality and the age of product - Planning and Logistics department.
Unilever
- National Account Manager - France
Rueil-Malmaison1995 - 1998COGESAL/MIKO - Ice cream and Frozen food
Unilever
- Area Sales Manager - France North & Normandy
Rueil-Malmaison1992 - 1995COGESAL/MIKO - Ice cream and Frozen food
Unilever
- District Sales Manager – France Picardy
Rueil-Malmaison1989 - 1991LEVER, Home and Personal care