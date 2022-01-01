Menu

Wais MIR

Paris

Mes compétences :
Sales Manager
Demand Management
Project Management
Change Management
Key Account Management

Entreprises

  • Coty Beauty - Director - International Demand Management

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Led projects to harmonize and optimize demand management tools and processes, and to strengthen capabilities within the global/local teams - Global Supply Chain Division
    Scope: All regions, houses, categories and channels.

    - Drove change in emerging markets by communicating the global vision to the users and training them to the demand planning procedures, and by implementing Manugistics/JDA system:
    . Reduced inventory & improved customer service level.
    . strenghtened local S&OP process and supply chain efficiency.

    - Improved mid to long term forecasting
    . Established processes and tools to support new products and promotional activity plans forecasting.
    . Reinforced use of statistical model forecasting in markets.

    - Aligned demand planning tools to the One Coty new organisation (region, category).

  • Coty - Director - European Demand Planning

    Paris 2000 - 2011 Led Demand Management for Coty Beauty.
    Interface between Global Commercial organisation, Markets and Supply Chain. Led Demand Management processes & improvement forecast accuracy (+ 30 points).
    Scope: Europe, Asia, Australia (17 markets; + 40 Demand Planners); + 10.000 items.

    - Set up European Demand Planning department
    . Implemented sales forecasting rules, rolled out Manugistics/JDA system, set up KPI’s and developed standard tools and processes.
    . Lead markets demand planning activities and initiated the Sales & Operation Planning process: forecast accuracy improved by 30%.

    - Set up the Global Material Master organisation
    . Product hierarchies, codification rules, people, processes, tools.
    . Managed coding team (3 people),codification process and data maintenance in SAP.

  • Unilever - Demand Planning Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 1998 - 2000 COGESAL/ MIKO - Ice cream and Frozen food

    Management of local ‘Sales & Operations Planning’ process and Demand planning team (3 people) with a business impacted by strong seasonality and the age of product - Planning and Logistics department.

  • Unilever - National Account Manager - France

    Rueil-Malmaison 1995 - 1998 COGESAL/MIKO - Ice cream and Frozen food

  • Unilever - Area Sales Manager - France North & Normandy

    Rueil-Malmaison 1992 - 1995 COGESAL/MIKO - Ice cream and Frozen food

  • Unilever - District Sales Manager – France Picardy

    Rueil-Malmaison 1989 - 1991 LEVER, Home and Personal care

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Rouen 1986 - 1989 DESCAF

    Spécialisation Marketing-Vente

  • Université (Kaboul)

    Kaboul 1980 - 1984 Licence de Mathématiques (Baccalauréat +4 ans)

    Sciences

