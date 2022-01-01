Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Wajdi SELLAMI
Ajouter
Wajdi SELLAMI
LA GOULETTE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Etudient en 2éme Génie Petrochimique à la Polytech centrale
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Genie Petrochimique (La Goulette)
La Goulette
2013 - maintenant
diplome d'ingenieur
Ecole Polytechnique Centrale Privé De Tunis (Tunis)
Tunis
2013 - maintenant
Réseau
Abdelhak FERDJALLAH
Clément BEZAULT
Farid CHAWKI
Nesrine MABROUK
Noel OGANDAGA
Petro AZIATO
Petro YANN
Salma BEN AMMAR
Touaiti NIHED
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z