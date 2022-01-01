Walid AMARA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Coordinator of the Rythmology Group of the CNCH (French College of Cardiologists CNCH)
Development of clinical trials and educational programs in electrophysiology and cardiology
Principal Investigator of the randomized study SETAM
Scientific Director and Strategist for Medscape Global / Medscape.fr and theheart.org WebMD
Development of CME programs in cardiology, diabetology etc...Creation of FMC, DPC and marketing programs.
Head of Rythmology Unit. Praticien Hospitalier GHI Le Raincy-Montfermeil
Creation of a rythmology unit - cardiac pacing, ICD and CRT-D implantation, RF and cryotherapy ablation of cardiac rhythm abnormalities, including AF ablations. The centre is accredited for these procedures in Paris and suburbs.
Proctor for ICD and CRT implantation and educational programs in Electrophysiology
Management of educational programs in France and North Africa.
ModifierLanguesModifierRéorganiser la section
Mes compétences :
Communication
Formation