Walid AMARA

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • GHI Le Raincy-Montfermeil - Responsable Unité de rythmologie. PH

    maintenant

  • CNCH - Coordinator of the Rythmology Group of the CNCH

    2011 - maintenant Development of clinical trials and educational programs in electrophysiology and cardiology

    Principal Investigator of the randomized study SETAM

  • WebMD - Scientific Director and Strategist for Medscape Global / Medscape.fr and theheart.org

    Волгоград 2007 - maintenant Scientific director for the english edition of theheart.org and Medscape. Development of CME programs in cardiology, diabetology etc...
    Scientific director and strategist for the french edition of Medscape and theheart.org. Development of FMC and DPC programs and marketing programs.

  • Hopital Pitié Salpêtrière - Formation de rythmologie

    2002 - 2004 formation de rythmologie

