Walid AMARA

Coordinator of the Rythmology Group of the CNCH (French College of Cardiologists CNCH)

Development of clinical trials and educational programs in electrophysiology and cardiology



Principal Investigator of the randomized study SETAM



Scientific Director and Strategist for Medscape Global / Medscape.fr and theheart.org WebMD

Development of CME programs in cardiology, diabetology etc...Creation of FMC, DPC and marketing programs.



Head of Rythmology Unit. Praticien Hospitalier GHI Le Raincy-Montfermeil

Creation of a rythmology unit - cardiac pacing, ICD and CRT-D implantation, RF and cryotherapy ablation of cardiac rhythm abnormalities, including AF ablations. The centre is accredited for these procedures in Paris and suburbs.





Proctor for ICD and CRT implantation and educational programs in Electrophysiology

Management of educational programs in France and North Africa.





ModifierLanguesModifierRéorganiser la section



Mes compétences :

Communication

Formation