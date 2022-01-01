Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Walid BEN YAGOUB
Ajouter
Walid BEN YAGOUB
Sousse
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Entreprises
ZITOUNA TAKAFUL
- Stagaire
Sousse
2014 - 2014
Banque Zitouna
- Stagaire
Le Kram
2013 - 2013
Stage
Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz
- Stagaire
Tunis
2012 - 2012
stage
Arab Tunisian Bank
- Stagaire
2012 - 2012
stage
Formations
Institut Superieur Des Finances Et Fiscalite De Sousse (Sousse)
Sousse
2011 - 2014
Licence appliquée en Ingénierie Financière et des marchés
Réseau
Abir OUESLATI
Bertrand GRENERON
Chlibi FIRAS
Dagdagui SAFA
Etienne ROGER
Lahmar HASSINE
Naceur BEN SALEM
Philippe ASSAF
Ramla JAMEL
Intel Corporation
Sabrine MISSAOUI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z