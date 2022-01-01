Menu

Walid BERRIRI

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Siemens - Superviseur montage G I S

    Saint-Denis 2011 - maintenant

  • SIEMENS - Superviseur montage GIS

    Saint-Denis 2011 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :