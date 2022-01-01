Walid KALBOUSSI

With an international background in logistics, Customer Care, sales and business development, I’m actually in charge of SEAGOLINE/ Maersk Group port-folio with my double function/Role: Customer Care Partner and Sales Support

I have been working in the Transportation/shipping/logistics industry since 2008,

My career in Transport and Logistics, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, and supply chain management, started within SDV LOGISTICS going through SHENKER Transportation & logistics, and GEFCO Logistics company up to my current position within MAERSK TUNISIA/agent of SEAGOLINE a global container division and the largest operating unit of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group

Specialties: Container Shipping Line, Freight Forwarding, Special Cargo Transportation ( OIL & GAS), customs brokerage, Warehousing & distribution, Supply chain management, Crisis management, Negotiation as well as Organizational Competency Development.

Entire logistics chain, both upstream and downstream, from the design of logistic schemes, storage, and management of the packaging to the tax representation and customs, including the transport in all modes: terrestrial, sea and air.

My professional longing is implementing/launching new projects.



Mes compétences :

Transport et Logistique

Gestion de la chaine logistique

Approvisionnement

Supply chain management

Expéditions

Affrètement

Magasin cale

Dédouanement

Transport multimodal

Project Manager