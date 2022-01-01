Walid KANOUN

TEMENOS T24 Engineer

BIAT

May 2009 – Present



I acquired extensive knowledge in both of technical and functional aspects of Temenos T24.



..::Technical aspects::..

* T24 Tool Box

* T24 Browser

* OFS / OFS online

* Reporting (Enquiries)

* Utilities (enquiries - menu - versions - Composite Screens - Tabbed Screens …)

* Process Workflow

* Jobs for COB



..::Functional Aspects::..

Participation on the following modules Implementation:

* CUSTOMER

* ACCOUNT

* MG.MORTGAGE

* FT.FUNDS.AND.TRANSFER

* TELLER



Business Intelligence Consultant

Business & Decision

February 2009 – April 2009



Working on various Open Source Business Intelligence Tools: Pentaho, SpagoBI, JasperSoft





Software Engineer

Tata Consultancy Services

July 2008 – December 2008 (6 months)



Enhancement of a Pricing Tool within McKINSEY&Co project.

Education





National Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (INSAT)

Engineer computer networks and telecommunication

2003 – 2009



AMIDEAST (TOEFLE)

TOEFLE ibt

2007 – 2008



ADHARA (CCNA)

CCNA

2004 – 2006



CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)



Mes compétences :

Business

composite

Finance

Microsoft Business Intelligence

Pricing

Process

Reporting

T24

Temenos T24

Workflow