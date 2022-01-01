Menu

Walid KANOUN

NOISY LE GRAND

En résumé

TEMENOS T24 Engineer
BIAT
May 2009 – Present

I acquired extensive knowledge in both of technical and functional aspects of Temenos T24.

..::Technical aspects::..
* T24 Tool Box
* T24 Browser
* OFS / OFS online
* Reporting (Enquiries)
* Utilities (enquiries - menu - versions - Composite Screens - Tabbed Screens …)
* Process Workflow
* Jobs for COB

..::Functional Aspects::..
Participation on the following modules Implementation:
* CUSTOMER
* ACCOUNT
* MG.MORTGAGE
* FT.FUNDS.AND.TRANSFER
* TELLER

._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._

Business Intelligence Consultant
Business & Decision
February 2009 – April 2009

Working on various Open Source Business Intelligence Tools: Pentaho, SpagoBI, JasperSoft


._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._


Software Engineer
Tata Consultancy Services
July 2008 – December 2008 (6 months)

Enhancement of a Pricing Tool within McKINSEY&Co project.
Education


._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._._

National Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (INSAT)
Engineer computer networks and telecommunication
2003 – 2009

AMIDEAST (TOEFLE)
TOEFLE ibt
2007 – 2008

ADHARA (CCNA)
CCNA
2004 – 2006

CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)

Mes compétences :
Business
composite
Finance
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Pricing
Process
Reporting
T24
Temenos T24
Workflow

