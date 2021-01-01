Weslati MOHAMED

Mes compétences :
Pneumatics
Welding
Electrics development
Electrical Maintenance
al fajer marine
- Technicien de bateau
2013 - maintenant
AL FAJER MARINE Boat
- Electrician
2013 - maintenant: electrician in the AL FAJER MARINE Boat building division
GIMO Interior Hand
- Electrician
the GIMO Interior Hand Of Work Group Company
- Electrician
Groupe de service industriel
- Technicien électrique
Industrial Service Group Company
- Electrical technician
Industrial Service Group Company
- Electrical technician
Italian Labor Certificate and Training
- Technician
2006 - 2008: Italian Labor Certificate and Training as Technician Specialized in Electrical, Electronics and Electro pneumatics of boats.
Internships:
GENERAL BATEAUX
- Team leader
GÉNÉRAL BATEAUX
- Team leader
InfoPlus (Bizerte)
Info Plus Bizerte (Bizerte)
Info Plus Bizerte (Bizerte)
Training accelerated certificats in maintenance ad équipement prévention.
Info Plus Bizerte (Bizerte)
Bizerte2006 - 2006certificats
Training accelerated certificate in Electro pneumatics
Info Plus Bizerte (Bizerte)
Italian Labor Certificate And Training (Bizerte)
Bizerte2006 - 2008: Italian Labor Certificate and Training as Technician Specialized in Electrical, Electronic and Electro pneumatics of boats.
(Général Bateaux) Parc D’Activités Economiques De Bizerte Site De Menzel Bourguiba (Menzel Bourguiba)
S. C. M.T. F. Tunisia Mateur (Mateur)
S. C. M.T. F. Tunisie Mateur (Mateur)
MGI-COUTIER-TUNISIE Mateur (Mateur)
MGI (Bizerte Mater)
Bizerte Mater2004 - 2004: A training in the maintenance department in MGI-COUTIER-TUNISIE
La Société De Construction Métallique Tournage Et Fraisage Tunisie Mateur (Mateur)
