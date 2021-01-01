Menu

Weslati MOHAMED

MATEUR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pneumatics
Welding
Electrics development
Electrical Maintenance

Entreprises

  • al fajer marine - Technicien de bateau

    2013 - maintenant

  • GIMO Interior Hand - Electrician

    2011 - maintenant : As an electrician in the GIMO Interior Hand of Work Group Company 92, 18 janvier 1952 Avenue Tunis 1001 (Entreprise involved in the COFAT MATEUR Company in the industrial area Mateur, Bizerte Tunisia).

  • Groupe de service industriel - Technicien électrique

    2009 - 2010 Technicien électrique dans la société Groupe de service industriel (Ksar said 2 – Bardo/Rue Hsen El Nourie Menzel Jemil – Bizerte)

  • Italian Labor Certificate and Training - Technician

    2006 - 2008 : Italian Labor Certificate and Training as Technician Specialized in Electrical, Electronics and Electro pneumatics of boats.
    Internships:

  • GENERAL BATEAUX - Team leader

    2005 - 2009 : As a Team leader in the manufacturing company of vessels (GENERAL BATEAUX) Economics Activities Park of Bizerte, Menzel Bourguiba Site (Industrial electrics and Boast electrical installation.

Formations

  • InfoPlus (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2006 - 2006 Attestation de formation accélérée en Entretien et prévention du matériel

  • Italian Labor Certificate And Training (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2006 - 2008 : Italian Labor Certificate and Training as Technician Specialized in Electrical, Electronic and Electro pneumatics of boats.

  • S. C. M.T. F. Tunisia Mateur (Mateur)

    Mateur 2005 - 2005 Fin du stage

    Fin du Stage de formation et d’emploi au service Electrique
    S. C. M.T. F. Tunisie Mateur

  • École De Formation Mateur (Mateur)

    Mateur 2002 - 2004 Diplôme Electricité

