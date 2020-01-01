Menu

William HECKEL

Courbevoie

En résumé

More than 15 years experience in management, Sales & Marketing in a B2B environment of healthcare.
Dynamic, flexible, proactive, results-orientated with extensive experience building and leading sales and marketing departments.
I am comfortable with managing ambiguity, working within a changing environment and with global teams in a complex organization.
Deep knowledge of healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry.
Demonstrated strengths in development and implementation of business and market strategies,

Spécialités :
Sales Management.
Vision, strategy and market development.
Health Care System / Medical Devices / Medical Supplies and Medical Equiment.
Business plan - Sales and marketing strategy
Key Accounts management / Negociation
Capital équipement


Mes compétences :
Team leader
Management
Industrie pharmaceutique
Équipements médicaux
Endoscopie
Chirurgie
Medical device
Marketing stratégique
Sales manager
Médical
Imagerie médicale
Leadership
Recrutement
B to B

Entreprises

  • GROHE

    Courbevoie maintenant

  • OLYMPUS - Directeur régional

    RUNGIS Cedex maintenant

  • KARL STORZ - Responsable National développement des ventes OR1

    2013 - maintenant

  • GROHE - Responsable Grands-Comptes Santé

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2012 Négociation avec les Centrales d'achat
    Développement d'une gamme dédiée au monde hospitalier permettant à la société GROHE de percer sur le marché de la Santé

  • Olympus - Directeur des ventes régionales

    RUNGIS Cedex 2007 - 2010 Management d'une équipe de 8 commerciaux
    Négociation des marchés publics

  • Solvay - Directeur régional

    Paris 2000 - 2007 Management d'une équipe de 8 commerciaux
    Négociations avec les Centrales d'achats

  • Ponroy Santé - Directeur Régional

    1997 - 2000 Management d'une équipe de 9 commerciaux
    Négociation avec les centrales d'achat

  • PHARMACIA - SCHWARZ PHARMA - Etudes de marché

    1996 - 1997 Etude des marchés où les panels classiques ne sont pas présents (Asie, Amérique du Sud)
    Etude et analyse du marché de la prescription en France

Formations

