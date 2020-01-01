William HECKEL

More than 15 years experience in management, Sales & Marketing in a B2B environment of healthcare.
Dynamic, flexible, proactive, results-orientated with extensive experience building and leading sales and marketing departments.
I am comfortable with managing ambiguity, working within a changing environment and with global teams in a complex organization.
Deep knowledge of healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry.
Demonstrated strengths in development and implementation of business and market strategies,
Spécialités :
Sales Management.
Vision, strategy and market development.
Health Care System / Medical Devices / Medical Supplies and Medical Equiment.
Business plan - Sales and marketing strategy
Key Accounts management / Negociation
Capital équipement
Mes compétences :
Team leader
Management
Industrie pharmaceutique
Équipements médicaux
Endoscopie
Chirurgie
Medical device
Marketing stratégique
Sales manager
Médical
Imagerie médicale
Leadership
Recrutement
B to B