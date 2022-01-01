Menu

Xavier CRÉTINON

  • BNP Paribas
  • Program Director

Paris

En résumé

Aiming to serve people and organisations of the DoD and DoHS cyber-focused ecosystems in their digital transformation for more value creation, to help them derive better strategic alignment and execution from mission-critical applications, through improving security, defense and performance of the technology.

Experience of 25+ years in highly demanding digital tech a multicultural companies serving the business international growth. Over 10 years, responsible for Oracle and Siebel customers success in their value creation strategy by delivering guidance on leading practices through all CRM and digital program phases. Strongly believes that an ethical behavior is a lever for shared value creation.

"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground" Th. Roosevelt

Skills domains :
CRM
Renseignement / DoHS
Cybersecurity
Cyberdefense
Défense Nationale / DoD
Direction de projet
Europe de la Défense
Cybersécurité

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Program Director

    Informatique | Paris 2022 - maintenant Safety & Trust: Cyberdefense Program @BNPP CIB
    (S&T Program Director @ProdSec)

    The Safety and Trust initiative of CIB aims at ensuring a secure, resilient and sustainable framework (objectives, strategy and means toward 2025, regulators and Group expectations, upgrade of the platform to match the standards in this playing field notably US Market analysis):

    1- IT Fundamentals (asset management and inventory, specific US regulators requirements)
    2- Cybersecurity (cyber defense, attack prevention, specific regulators requirements)
    3- Operational Resilience (Liveplay industrialisation, data bunker & Critical asset recovery, continuity enforcement, specific regulators requirements)
    4- Surveillance (FX DMA, trade and voice surveillance, record keeping)

    The S&T program includes 62 major projects. The prioritization on a risk based approach and roadmap is to be delivered by the beginning of 2022 after being syndicated with the group IT.

  • Edenred - IT Sec PM Officer

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2021 - 2022 As an IT Security PMO within the global CISO ITSec team, coverage of a large scope of Cybersecurity topics in more than 50 BU and countries in Americas, APAC, MEA and Europe. Land and close a program aiming at securing IT assets within the whole Group, be in touch with all stakeholders on a broad variety of subjects such as IAM/PAM, Privileged accounts sanitization campaigns, Server & Protocol obsolescence management, Vulnerability surveys; follow-up of action plans for compliancy and IT Sec risks mitigation. Main objective of the mission is to help people to reach achievements and report on progress and possibly take over additional project management responsibilities for specific topics such as EDR deployment within the SOC or DLP and Data Privacy matters under DPO responsibility.

  • Thales - Project Director

    Informatique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2018 - 2020 Interim project manager with primary mission of turning around a corporate multiyear project. Service consists of carrying out project management activities for the TCIS NG (Thales Components Information System New Generation) for TCE/TGS. Organize and structure the different activities or batches, monitor these activities and consolidate the associated reporting; all according to the objectives defined for the Project and Thales methodology framework (Chorus 2.0, eTUP). Maintain the vision of the Project and of embarking the teams on common objectives.

  • Ministère De La Défense - Senior Reserve Officer

    Autre | Paris 2018 - 2018 Senior Officer at the National Strategy & Development Center
    Missioned at the command of cyber defense (COMCYBER). Special advisor: constitution, monitoring and monitoring of a network of companies, researchers and trainers in the COMCYBER ecosystem; GDPR impact study in partnership with ANSSI & CNIL; animation of the cyberdefense citizen reserve; event management (resonance, meetings).

  • Thales - Project Delivery Manager

    Informatique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2017 - 2017 Project Director at Thales Global Services
    Management of secured infrastructure projects approved for the Thales group - compliance with IGI 1300, 2100, 2102 and II 901, 910, 920. Project portfolio management for the group's classified networks. Interface between the Project Managers (PM) of the classified networks and the manager of the sensitive environments projects.

  • Managers en Mission - Transition Manager C-level in Digital Transformation and International growth

    France 2016 - maintenant Managers en Mission is a network of independent transition managers who have chosen to join a network in order to concentrate on the execution of their mission.
    Thales Group (Classified & Corporate Projects Management)
    French Ministry of Armed Forces (Cybercommand)

  • germainAPM - Director of Business Development, EMEA

    2012 - 2016 germainAPM helps organizations maximize their IT investments by reducing risks of downtime and improving performance of critical business applications (Application Performance Monitoring).

  • Oracle - Service Account Director

    Colombes 2006 - 2010 CRM solutions implementation senior advisor.

  • Siebel Systems - Senior Account Manager

    2003 - 2006 CRM solutions implementation advisor.

  • Siebel Systems - Principal Sales Consultant

    2000 - 2002 CRM Finance solutions sales cycle.

  • Cap Gemini Ernst & Young Finance - Consultant & Project Manager

    1989 - 2000 Projet Manager, consultant and developer (at Cap Gemini Ernst & Young - Finance)

  • Ministère De La Défense - Cavalry Junior Officer

    Paris 1988 - 1989 2nd Regiment of Hussards
    Reconnaissance Platoon Leader (French Army - Cavalry)
    Reserve staff officer up to 1998, was primarily affected to the Force d'Action Rapide (The France's reaction and intervention force in the 90’s) as graduated from the ES ORSEM.

Formations

  • HEC

    Paris 2010 - 2012 General Management emphasizing Strategy, Leadership, Change Management, Entrepreneurship

    With its special focus on leadership and strategy, the HEC EMBA is a practical and intense program designed to provide managers and executives with comprehensive, innovative, and applicable knowledge and skills.
    HEC: Ranked #1 in the Financial Times European Business School rankings since 2006

  • IAE

    Paris 1986 - 1988 Business Administration

    IAE Paris - Sorbonne Graduate Business School

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 1984 - 1986 Computer Sciences & Management

