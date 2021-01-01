Xavier-Jean LABORDERIE

2014 - 2015Manage the outlets teams ( 20 people - La Riviera restaurant, Le Bar, Room service and Le Petit Marché/ Starbucks Coffee)
Control and maintain high quality standards
Create a positive hotel image in every interaction
Organise Briefings/DLF with my teams
Coordinate its work with the entire team to ensure an efficient and friendly service
Work closely with staff to ensure high-quality customer service.
Ensure the reception and care of the customer upon arrival
Ensure the implementation of the room and clearing away tables
Ensure compliance with orders and always check billing
Anticipate and answer to customers’ needs
Handle customers’ complaints and requests
Meet expectations of internal and external customers,
Responsible for Tips distribution reports, Void report an Beverages discrepancy report
Manage inventory banning all product losses (FIFO method)
Create and apply SOP's
Apply current hygiene rules, follow general maintenance plan and HACCP standards
Resolves and communicates all customer service issues to F&B Director
Plaza Madeleine **** - Sarlat (Dordogne)
- Barman
2013 - 2013Set up the bar and the floor
Welcome guest, take orders
Prepare foods
Prepare drinks
Cashier
Stock control
Opening and closing of the bar.
Mazagan Beach Resort
- Trainee in Sales MICE
El Jadida2013 - 2013
Barcelo Walton Hall ****
- F & B assistant
2011 - 2012Daily duties:
- Taking order.
- Running food.
- Deal with guests complaints.
- Banqueting service.
- Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner service.
- Restaurant and Bar set up.
- Food and beverage upselling.
- Informal training of new F&B collaborator.
- Basic cocktail knowledge.
- Cashier.
Hôtel-Restaurant LABORDERIE ***
- Stagiaire en restauration
2010 - 2010
Hotel Plaza Madeleine ****
- Stagiaire en réception
Savignac Les Eglises2012 - 2013Bachelor "Top-up" in Event, Catering and Facilities Management
Business plan - Created a Bento box' company (Japanese cuisine)
Conference and Banqueting Management
Entertainment and Venue Management
Events Management
Facilities Management
Food Quality Management
Team Management
Sales and Negociating
Internship report