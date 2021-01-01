Menu

Xavier-Jean LABORDERIE

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Evénementiel
Restauration
Gestion d'équipe
Opéra
HACCP

Entreprises

  • Le Stelsia 4* - Responsable de Bar (Bar Manager)

    2016 - 2016

  • Plaza Madeleine 4* - Responsable de Bar (Bar Manager)

    2015 - 2015

  • Pullman Miami Airport (ex-Sofitel) - Food & Beverage Management Trainee

    2014 - 2015 Manage the outlets teams ( 20 people - La Riviera restaurant, Le Bar, Room service and Le Petit Marché/ Starbucks Coffee)
    Control and maintain high quality standards
    Create a positive hotel image in every interaction
    Organise Briefings/DLF with my teams
    Coordinate its work with the entire team to ensure an efficient and friendly service
    Work closely with staff to ensure high-quality customer service.
    Ensure the reception and care of the customer upon arrival
    Ensure the implementation of the room and clearing away tables
    Ensure compliance with orders and always check billing
    Anticipate and answer to customers’ needs
    Handle customers’ complaints and requests
    Meet expectations of internal and external customers,
    Responsible for Tips distribution reports, Void report an Beverages discrepancy report
    Manage inventory banning all product losses (FIFO method)
    Create and apply SOP's
    Apply current hygiene rules, follow general maintenance plan and HACCP standards
    Resolves and communicates all customer service issues to F&B Director

  • Plaza Madeleine **** - Sarlat (Dordogne) - Barman

    2013 - 2013 Set up the bar and the floor
    Welcome guest, take orders
    Prepare foods
    Prepare drinks
    Cashier
    Stock control
    Opening and closing of the bar.

    Mise en place de la salle et du bar
    Accueil client, prise de commande, servie et encaissement
    Préparation des plats
    Préparation et service des boissons
    Utilisation du système de caisse
    Gestion des stocks et inventaire
    Ouverture et fermeture de la caisse

  • Mazagan Beach Resort - Trainee in Sales MICE

    El Jadida 2013 - 2013

  • Barcelo Walton Hall **** - F & B assistant

    2011 - 2012 Daily duties:

    - Taking order.
    - Running food.
    - Deal with guests complaints.
    - Banqueting service.
    - Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner service.
    - Restaurant and Bar set up.
    - Food and beverage upselling.
    - Informal training of new F&B collaborator.
    - Basic cocktail knowledge.
    - Cashier.

  • Hôtel-Restaurant LABORDERIE *** - Stagiaire en restauration

    2010 - 2010

  • Hotel Plaza Madeleine **** - Stagiaire en réception

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Superieure Internationale De Savignac

    Savignac Les Eglises 2012 - 2013 Bachelor "Top-up" in Event, Catering and Facilities Management

    Business plan - Created a Bento box' company (Japanese cuisine)
    Conference and Banqueting Management
    Entertainment and Venue Management
    Events Management
    Facilities Management
    Food Quality Management
    Team Management
    Sales and Negociating
    Internship report

  • Ecole Superieure Internationale De Savignac

    Savignac Les Eglises 2010 - 2012 Foundation Degree

    - Customer service
    - Food and beverage
    - Human Ressources Management
    - Managing people
    - Marketing
    - Personal development
    - Room divisions
    - Business plan
    - Finance

  • Lycée Pré De Cordy

    Sarlat La Caneda 2007 - 2010 STG Marketing

