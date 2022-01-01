Yalaoui NORDINE

Nordine YALAOUI

45 Years Old - French

Mobile. + 33(0) 6 47 78 37 23

Home. + 33(0) 9 53 48 39 45

Email 1 : nordine.hse@free.fr

Email 2 : safetyspecialpoints@free.fr





Subject: Consultant HSSE Available for a new opportunity.



Dear Sir or Madam,



With over ten years of experience in HSE, I am interested in joining a dynamic team with which I could utilize my organizational and managerial skills. You will find attached my résumé to this email.

Indeed, my qualifications, experience as well as interest for this job have given me a marked ability to meet fixed objectives.

You may have heard that sometimes it’s not so much one who chooses a career as the reverse. In my case, it’s true to say that my career has chosen me.

Thus I know for a fact how important it is to have good team-management in such a tough environment as on and oil & Gas Project where staff safety is of prime importance, all the more so since staff and equipment protective measures are interconnected, a major problem occurring to one being very likely to have devastating repercussions onto the other.

Needless to say, I am perfectly aware of the major financial havoc any non-avoided incident or accident may create to your company and all the stakeholders associated in your project.

Available to work immediately, don’t hesitate to contact me should you have any further questions about my profile. I look forward to possibly meeting with you soon, and I thank you for the consideration.





Best regards



Mes compétences :

Onshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Oil & Gas

Excavations

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

ISO 9001 Standard

ISO 18001 Standard