Yalaoui NORDINE

COURBEVOIE

Nordine YALAOUI
45 Years Old - French
Mobile. + 33(0) 6 47 78 37 23
Home. + 33(0) 9 53 48 39 45
Email 1 : nordine.hse@free.fr
Email 2 : safetyspecialpoints@free.fr


Subject: Consultant HSSE Available for a new opportunity.

Dear Sir or Madam,

With over ten years of experience in HSE, I am interested in joining a dynamic team with which I could utilize my organizational and managerial skills. You will find attached my résumé to this email.
Indeed, my qualifications, experience as well as interest for this job have given me a marked ability to meet fixed objectives.
You may have heard that sometimes it’s not so much one who chooses a career as the reverse. In my case, it’s true to say that my career has chosen me.
Thus I know for a fact how important it is to have good team-management in such a tough environment as on and oil & Gas Project where staff safety is of prime importance, all the more so since staff and equipment protective measures are interconnected, a major problem occurring to one being very likely to have devastating repercussions onto the other.
Needless to say, I am perfectly aware of the major financial havoc any non-avoided incident or accident may create to your company and all the stakeholders associated in your project.
Available to work immediately, don’t hesitate to contact me should you have any further questions about my profile. I look forward to possibly meeting with you soon, and I thank you for the consideration.


Best regards

Mes compétences :
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
Excavations
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
ISO 9001 Standard
ISO 18001 Standard

  • Total E&P Angola - Superintendant HSSE

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - 2015 Nordine YALAOUI
    10 rue Louis Braille
    76620 le Havre
    Né le 13.03.1969
    Nationalité française
    Skype : Nordine Yalaoui Mobile : +33(0) 6.47.78.37.23
    Domicile : +33(0) 9.53.48.39.45
    E-Mail : nordine.hse@free.fr
    :nordine.yalaoui@yahoo.fr

    Superintendent HSSE – Secteur Pétrole et Gaz

  • Perenco Oil & Gaz - Superviseur HSE

    2012 - 2013 2012 Superviseur HSE revamping nouveaux process Oil & Gaz Lift Offshore Nord Gabon.

  • Bolloré Terminal - Responsable QHSE

    2010 - 2011 Mise en place du système HSE Evaluation des d'analyses de risques HIRA / JRA

  • Total Fance - Superviseur HSE

    2010 - 2011 Total raffinerie de Normandie préparation Arrêt Technique

    Mise en place des Modes Opératoire HSE
    A-T-I Autorisation de Travail Informatisé Total

    M-A-D-P (Mise a Disposition)

  • HSE Total - Superviseur

    2009 - 2010 construction d'unité d'aditifs / Fuel / Gazoil / essence
    Mise en place les procédures intene Total France et Supervision HSE construction
    Mise en place procedures interne E&P Total
    Supervision travaux s-i-m-o-p-s

  • Total E&P - Superviseur HSE

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2010 Mise en place des Modes Opératoire HSE
    Supervision travaux s-i-m-o-p-s

  • Total E&P Yémen - Construction HSE Advisor

    2008 - 2009 HSE Evaluation des d'analyses de risques HIRA / JRA
    Supervision travaux Réceptions des pipelines, investigation sismique et excavations des tranchées avec explosivité

  • HSE Total - Superviseur

    2007 - 2008 HSE Total / Yemen LNG Projet Pipelines 38 pouces & Bock Valves Stations
    Opérations Sismique Réceptions des pipelines, investigation sismique et excavations des tranchées avec explosivité, coordinations des travaux
    ASE Total E&P Congo Projet Construction et Amélioration d'Exploitation FPU N-KOSSA Terminal Djéno

  • HSE - Supervision

    2006 - 2007 HSE pendant les différentes phases de travaux de Construction

  • E&P - Superviseur HSE

    2006 - 2007 Mise en place des procédures Internes de productions Gaz supervision travaux

  • Total E&P Angola - Superviseur HSE

    COURBEVOIE 2005 - 2006 FPSO Girassol Total E&P Angola - Projet ROSA - Block 17 -
    Supervision HSE intégrations de nouveaux modules de production

  • Total DHC Projet Construction - Superviseur HSE

    2004 - 2005 Mise place du respect des procédures Total France supervision des différentes phases de construction

  • Total - SUPERVISEUR HSE Total E&p Congo

    COURBEVOIE 2000 - 2010

  • Volontaire - Pompier

    1986 - 1990

  • IFFI (Rouen)

    Rouen 1996 - 1998 Préventions et Sécurité

  • I-F-F-I-S Institur De Formation D'Ingénieur Oil 1Gaz Industrie

    Le Havre 1996 - 1997 HSE

    Oil & Gas sur installations et projets
    Réferentiel connus: ISO 9001, 14001, OHSAS 18001, IAGC

    Missions: Mise en place et supervision des aspects Hygienes, Santé, Sécurité et Environnement sur des sites onshore, Offshore incluants des sites de constructions.

    * Mise en place d'un Système de Management HSE - Référentiels : ISO 18001, 9001 et 14001 ;
    * Réglementation hygiène

